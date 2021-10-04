Alexandra Daddario in The Choice

The beautiful interpreter of True Detective and the Percy Jackson saga Alexandra Daddario will join Ben Walker and Teresa Palmer in The Choice, a sentimental drama inspired by The choice, a 2007 novel by Nicholas Sparks. Tom Welling, Maggie Grace and veteran Tom Wilkinson also join the cast of the film.

Burying the Ex: the beautiful Alexandra Daddario in Venice 2014

Of the many adaptations of Sparks’ novels, this is the first produced by Nicholas Sparks Productions, and will see the writer personally involved in producing and financing the film. At the center of the plot we find a couple formed by Travis Parker and Gabby Holland, neighbors in a small coastal town who soon fall in love. Travis is a charming young vet who believes he is not destined for long-term relationships. Gabby is a delightful pediatrician, with all the credentials to push him to change his mind, but she is also engaged. After a first, stormy meeting, the two slowly get closer to the point of understanding that they cannot do without each other. One day, however, the irreparable happens and his life undergoes a dramatic turnaround. Torn by pain and torn by doubts, the man continues to ask himself the same, distressing question: how far can one go for love? The Choice, written by Bryan Sipe, will be directed by Ross Katz. Filming will begin shortly in North Carolina.