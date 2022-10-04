Alexandra Daddario in the new images of ‘The Witches of Mayfair’

Today the people of AMC have released new images ofthe series based on the novels bythat take place in the same universe

Today you can see new images of its protagonist, Alexandra Daddario, who will be accompanied by Annabeth Gish (“Midnight Mass”), Tongayi Chirisa (Palm Springs), Beth Grant (Rain Man), Erica Gimpel (God Friended Me) and Jen Richards ( Her Story).

Daddario, who we have recently seen in The White Lotus, will play Rowan Mayfair, a beautiful neurosurgeon aware of her special powers, finds a drowned man on the California coast and manages to bring him back to life. Both fall fiercely in love with her and form a passionate alliance to unravel the mystery of her past and master an evil gift that has been bestowed upon him after her accident.

Rowan, although she doesn’t know it yet, descends from a dynasty of witches that dates back to the 17th century and whose story began with a Scotswoman burned at the stake.

The series already has the green light for an eight-episode first season and AMC’s intention is to premiere it later this year for the fall/winter season.