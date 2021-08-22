Alexandra Daddario in the trailer for a love story and Romeo and Juliet guns

Together with Diego Boneta, Alexandra Daddario leads the cast of Die in a Gunfight, an updated, devilish and pulp version of William Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet. Here is the trailer.

There are many cinematographic variations of the Shakespearean tragedy “Romeo and Juliet”, and one of the most interesting seems to us Die In A Gunfight, a love story that also contains kicks, punches and above all pistol shots, in short, the right amount of action.

Die In A Gunfight sees protagonists Alexandra Daddario And Diego Boneta, who love each other despite their families heartily detesting each other. The film is directed by a certain Collin Schiffli and the numerous cast are part of Justin Chatwin, Wade Allain-Marcus, Billy Crudup, Emmanuelle Chriqui And Travis Fimmel.

Of Die In A Gunfight the trailer has just been released, which seems to announce a rhythmic film, well shot and with excellent photography. Animation inserts and a pinch of black and white are also to be appreciated. Here it is, along with the official synopsis of the film, which will be released in the States and on demand on July 16:

In Die in a Gunfight, Mary (Alexandra Daddario) and Ben (Diego Boneta) are the unfortunate black sheep of two powerful families who have been battling each other for centuries and are about to restart a relationship after being separated for so many years. Their forbidden love will trigger a conflict in which Mukul (Wade Allain-Marcus), who is Ben’s best friend and owes his life to him, Terrence (Justin Chatwin), who wishes to protect Mary but then turns into one. stalker, Wayne (Travis Fimmel), an open-minded Australian hitman with his own moral code and his lively girlfriend Barbie (Emmanuelle Chriqui). As punches and bullets fly, it becomes clear that violent joys will have violent ends.

Alexandra Daddario we’ll see it soon in the pandemic movie Songbird, in which he acts alongside KJ Apa, L’Archie Andrews from Riverdale. Diego Boneta, instead, we remember it in Rock of Ages and in the tv series Scream Girls.