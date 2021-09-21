Alexandra Daddario in William Olsson’s thiller

Alexandra Daddario will be the star of I Am Not A Bird, a dramatic thriller that will see the Swedish director William Olsson.

Adapted from Lost Girls And Love Hotels, debut novel by Catherine Hanrahan (also screenwriter of the adaptation), I Am Not A Bird follows the story of a young Western woman, Margaret, who gets lost in the bacchanal of Tokyo’s nightlife. Haunted by the memories of her twin brother gone mad, Margaret woos danger by venturing into shady pubs and love hotels. When she falls in love with Kazu, a handsome Japanese gangster, the girl has the possibility of redeeming herself but with the threat of a killer in the city, Margaret must hurry to find herself before she is completely lost.

Loading... Advertisements

To produce I Am Not a Bird they will be Lauren Mann by Wandering Trail Pictures e Lawrence Inglee of the Blackbird. Olsson debuted with An American Affair, set during the Kennedy assassination, and then continued with the Swedish film Reliance (Förtroligheten). As for Alexandra Daddario, after seeing her in True Detective, he flanked Dwayne Johnson on two occasions, appearing in San Andreas And Baywatch; the two are back to collaborate on the set of Rampage, action taken from the famous video game. Coming soon, we will see it in When We First Met next to Adam Devine, in We Have Always Lived in the Castle with Sebastian Stan and in Nomis, where she will be joined by Henry Cavill and Ben Kingsley.