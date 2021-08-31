Alexandra Daddario introduced boyfriend Andrew Form on Instagram

Alexandra Daddario made her new relationship Instagram official!

The 35-year-old actress posted a photo in which she kisses her boyfriend Andrew Form, thus officially confirming the love story.

The caption is even more romantic than the image: “I love you … and that’s an understatement too“he wrote. You can see both the photo and read the caption here on his Instagram profile.

Alexandra Daddario at the 2019 Rome Film Fest – getty images

Andrew Form is 52 years old – 17 more than Alexandra Daddario – and it is a film producer. He has worked for films such as At Quiet Place And Ninja Turtles.

He was married to Jordana Brewster, actress you may have seen in Fast & Furious, from 2007 to 2020. They had two children, 7-year-old Julian and 4-year-old Rowan.

Jordana was among the first to like her on Alexandra Daddario’s post. She is also in a new relationship, with Mason Morfit, CEO of the investment firm ValueAct Capital.

ph: getty images