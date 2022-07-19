Alexandra Daddario is the victim of an armed man in her home

The ‘Baywatch’ actress, Alexandra Daddario He had the biggest scare of his life this Saturday when he was the victim of an assault inside his house, according to the American media, ‘TMZ’. A man entered the house Alexandra Daddario and Andrew Form with a loaded gun while screaming, in his attempt to attack its inhabitants.

LAPD officers rushed to the scene and found the guy standing outside the House of Daddario and although they told him to leave, he refused to do so.

When police stopped him, they searched the man’s car and found a loaded gun. He was arrested for possession of a concealed firearm.

It is not known if the actress was at home during this event.

Was Alexandra Daddario at your home during the incident?

It is not clear if Alexandra Daddario, who also acted in ‘Texas Chainsaw Massacre’ and most recently on the HBO series, ‘The White Lotus,’ she was home at the time as if her fiancé, the producer Andrew Formwas in it.

In the meantime, this man is under arrest and remains in custody. It is not known if charges will be filed against him.