Alexandra Daddario joins the cast of the movie “The Choice”

The actress of True Detective she joined the cast of the film The Choice, next film adaptation of the novel of the same name by Nicholas Sparks. The film will be supervised by Lionsgate, directed by Ross Katz, while the screenplay will be signed by Bryan Sipe. There Daddario, then joins the already confirmed Tom Welling (Smallville), Maggie Grace (Lost) and Tom Wilkinson. The protagonists are instead played by Benjamin Walker and Teresa Palmer. What character will play instead the young actress of the saga of Percy Jackson it is not yet known.

There history tells of a young vet, Travis Parker, who believes he’s not made for long-term relationships until he meets his new neighbor Gabby. Although the girl is engaged, an understanding is born between the two that will lead them to no longer being able to do without each other. It will only be when Travis’s life takes a dramatic turn that the boy will be driven to wonder how far he can go for love.

The film is the first feature by Nicholas Sparks Production, an independent production company owned by Spark himself, who together with Theresa Park and Peter Safran will produce and finance the film. The book, from 2007, was published in Italy with the title The choice and it is one of the writer’s numerous novels to be adapted for the big screen (we remember among others The steps of love, The Notebook, Dear John, Like a Hurricane).

