News

Alexandra Daddario joins the cast of the movie “The Choice”

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

The actress of True Detective she joined the cast of the film The Choice, next film adaptation of the novel of the same name by Nicholas Sparks. The film will be supervised by Lionsgate, directed by Ross Katz, while the screenplay will be signed by Bryan Sipe. There Daddario, then joins the already confirmed Tom Welling (Smallville), Maggie Grace (Lost) and Tom Wilkinson. The protagonists are instead played by Benjamin Walker and Teresa Palmer. What character will play instead the young actress of the saga of Percy Jackson it is not yet known.

Alexandra DaddarioThere history tells of a young vet, Travis Parker, who believes he’s not made for long-term relationships until he meets his new neighbor Gabby. Although the girl is engaged, an understanding is born between the two that will lead them to no longer being able to do without each other. It will only be when Travis’s life takes a dramatic turn that the boy will be driven to wonder how far he can go for love.

The film is the first feature by Nicholas Sparks Production, an independent production company owned by Spark himself, who together with Theresa Park and Peter Safran will produce and finance the film. The book, from 2007, was published in Italy with the title The choice and it is one of the writer’s numerous novels to be adapted for the big screen (we remember among others The steps of love, The Notebook, Dear John, Like a Hurricane).


Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.6K
News

Bitcoin: Miami will allow the payment of taxes in crypto
1.1K
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
947
News

Ariana Grande announced the deluxe version of “Positions” with five more songs
859
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
851
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
850
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
850
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
830
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
News

Don’t look for a Netflix clip: DiCaprio, Lawrence, Streep, Hill
782
News

Ethereum undergoes an involuntary bifurcation of the chain
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top