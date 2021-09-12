Alexandra Daddario on the possibility of playing Catwoman

At the moment no one knows yet who will play the role of Catwoman in The Batman from Matt Reeves, but among the fans’ preferences, one of the names that are mentioned most often is that of Alexandra Daddario, a beautiful and young performer seen in films such as Baywatch, Percy Jackson And Don’t open that 3D door.

Who knows, however, what does the actress think of this possibility? You say she would be inclined to take the part? Here is what he said during an interview: “Oh, I didn’t know [che i fan mi vogliono come Catwoman]. It is cool! Look, of course I would love to join any cinematic universe. I think these roles are very, very cool. I think they do great things for people’s careers, and it’s always fun to be in a great movie of that kind. [Però] I don’t really like thinking about a role before I have an audition. I don’t like investing too much in something I don’t have yet, but it sure would be stupid of me to say “No, I don’t want to”. I think it would be really cool and I thank the fans for thinking of me! “.

In short, on the part of Daddario there is absolute availability, even if it is quite evident from his words that it was not approached by Matt Reeves or by other Warner personalities. I mean, she probably won’t be the new Catwoman, what do you think? When in doubt, remember that The Batman will be released in theaters in June 2021, boasting as a protagonist Robert Pattinson.

Source: CBM

