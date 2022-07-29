Alexandra Daddario on Why Her ‘White Lotus’ Character Was Never a Villain – The Hollywood Reporter

Alexandra Daddario has been acting since she was 16 years old, making her television debut with All my kids and then star percyjackson film cycles, as well as shows such as White collar Y True detective. After more than 50 acting credits and 20 years in the business, how does the now 36-year-old feel about earning her first Emmy nomination, for her role as Rachel Patton on HBO? the white lotus?

“I stuck with it because I really loved it,” Daddario says. THR. “And just like my character, there were definitely times where I felt misunderstood or didn’t lead the way and I feel like I took it all in stride. I’ve always been grateful to have had a career and to be able to continue to work and continue to do this. Getting recognition like this…it’s amazing.”

The actress talks to THR about why her character resonates with her and what she likes best about filming the show (which included a bit of whale watching).

Congratulations on your first Emmy nomination! Where were you when you found out?

I was at work and I went to block a scene and I had left my cell phone in my trailer, and I accidentally left my iPad in the hair and makeup trailer. I don’t get that many calls that annoy people, but I guess it had been going off so long everyone in the trailer was like, “What’s that? It’s driving us crazy!” So when I got in the trailer and saw my phone, I started crying. I think everyone thought something terrible had happened. Someone said, “Alex, I’m so sorry.” And I said “no, no, no, I think I just got nominated for an Emmy!” And then they felt more relieved, I think.

How did you first get involved with the white lotus?

It was just an audition. It was the pandemic, so there was this distortion of reality. I was still at a place in my career where yes, I had some choice about what to audition for, but I also felt a bit stuck and not sure which direction I was going. When that was sent, we all thought [it] It would be great for me to audition. I sent in a tape and then auditioned for Mike. [White], and then I went to do it, and I think because of the pandemic, I wasn’t thinking about a career as much. As before, I was thinking a lot about [it]. It was at least a couple of very intense years for me, and then the pandemic, and I was grateful to go to Hawaii and work with all these great people. I felt very lucky to be working.

Did you approach this character differently from your previous roles?

I approach all my roles the same way. This character was very interesting on the page for me. I really felt for her, and I always approach things from a place where we’re all [in]. Everything is relative, right? We’re all going through our pains, and our stuff is the worst for us, that’s how I approached this character when I dove into looking at her from a sympathetic point of view. Because I felt like she was a sympathetic character, I didn’t feel like she was a villain.

“I dove into looking at her from a sympathetic point of view,” says Alexandra Daddario of Rachel Patton’s role in The White Lotus. Courtesy of HBO Max

One of Rachel’s last lines, “I promise I’ll be happy,” is something that resonated with many people, especially women.

One thousand percent. I think that’s such a sad line. In fact, I’ve said that or some version of it to a boyfriend before. [Rachel’s] now married. she’s got money. She’s at this resort and Shane says, “What’s the deal here? You are causing all this. Just by being vulnerable and trying to express how she feels, she feels that she is in trouble. So, “I promise you I’ll be happy.” She really isn’t going to be happy. She’s going to fake it, and that’s very sad. I mean, especially for women, but I think it’s for everyone, there’s this feeling that you’re not supposed to show that much emotion. And in the environment I grew up in, it was frowned upon, and the word “crazy” [was said] if he cries or has a certain reaction. I found solace in an acting class because they didn’t just allow you to cry or show emotion or show exuberant joy or be too strong or whatever, they encouraged you to find those moments and find different emotions. I definitely have to do that in that scene.

What was your favorite moment of the shoot?

I loved doing the scene with Connie. [Britton], because she is so fabulous. He scared the hell out of me, and I like that feeling as an actor. I enjoy feeling something genuinely, that is real. I enjoyed all my scenes with Jake. [Lacy]. Obviously the big [breakup] The scene that everyone is talking about at the end was just this wonderful meditation, where we walked in and everything came together perfectly and it was really a beautiful, fun, peaceful experience. The scenes with [Jennifer] Coolidge, that’s when it was really hard to keep a straight face. She is so funny and has a unique perspective and sense of humor, combined with incredible kindness. The scenes I had with her were on a boat, and it was whale season, and there were whales. Everywhere, and we would all be in the boat and looking at these beautiful whales jumping in the water. it was very special

Do you think you or Rachel and Jake are still together?

Yes, but I think she’s going to leave him. I like to think that because I had this whole idea for the character, and borrowing a few things from myself, she’s still on her journey, even though she’s in her 30s, which they usually say in 30s, you’ve figured out . She took me a little longer, but I think she’s still on her journey of finding herself and she’s too scared to be alone… I always thought she’s a wonderful person who just needs to grow and that’s how I approached it.

I love that you have a full story for Rachel that extends beyond your time on the show.

I think, for me, you plan all these things in your head almost instinctively and you have all these ideas and you think about all these different things that the character has been through and some of them you borrow from yourself. You can’t help but come from your own experiences and at the end of the day you can throw it on the set because you find other things when you finally go in with your scene partner and they come with the preparation of him. And then you’re ready, you know the world around you and then you get there and your instincts kick in. And that’s really fun.

Interview edited for length and clarity..

