Alexandra Daddario Poses Nude on IG and Fans Are Amazed

While most people are diving into the summer, Alexandra Daddario is hanging out somewhere snowy. White lotus The star recently posted several pictures from her mountain vacation on Instagram, in one of which she is completely naked.

Alex casually shared photos over the weekend like it was no big deal. There the 37-year-old actress is sitting naked on a bed with her legs crossed in front of her as she peers into what looks like a Polaroid camera. The photo is a bit blurry, but it is clear that Alex is completely fit these days. Swipe up and you will see many beautiful mountain views later.

She kept the caption simple, just left a snowy mountain emoji. People were all about it in the comments. “And the internet melted…,” one person wrote, while another simply said, “🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥.”

This is hardly Alex’s only great moment lately. There it was:

Pleasure This one:

So, how did she become so strong? She has been quite open about working hard. Alex shared a YouTube video of herself doing as many reps as possible (AMRAP) workout with her trainer Patrick Murphy, and she wasn’t moving around. You can watch Alex do side arm raises, TRX pull-ups, weighted squats, push-ups, hip thrusts, and more in the span of 20 minutes like it’s nothing:

shared with murphy women’s Health Last year Alex was very active during his workouts. “She works and never looks for shortcuts,” he said.

But working with Murphy isn’t everything. Alex said K That she loves hot yoga and acupuncture. “If I do them one after the other, it’s almost like rebooting the computer,” she said.

Alex shared some footage of herself doing downward dog and child’s pose in a yoga class last year, and joked that she was “earning peace by sweating in pajamas.”

Let us tell you that Alex also likes to take his exercise outside. K She feels that “if I’m in tune with myself and can be in nature my body heals faster and responds better.”

On the food front, the actress said that she likes to cook her own food. “When I’m at home or I have a kitchen, I love to cook,” she shared. Her eating habits are also acceptable: For breakfast, she usually has a cappucino with egg whites with spinach, fruit and toast. Lunch might include a Beyond burger or stir-fry with chicken and vegetables, iced green or black tea. For dinner, she might enjoy filet and pasta.

By the way, she is an expert in cooking pasta dishes. “The other day we had leftover chipotle chicken, and I put it into some pasta,” she said. “I’m obsessed with making all different flavors of pasta—to the point where my husband starts saying, ‘No more pasta!'”

Sounds delicious to me!