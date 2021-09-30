News

Alexandra Daddario posts a screaming photo

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

The 31-year-old actress Alexandra Daddario she used her Instagram to show a photo that is taking everyone’s breath away. The picture shows her in a super-sexy pose, and Dwayne “The Rock” Jahonson, both in lifeguard uniforms.

Directly from Miami, the shot highlights the tone of the young actress, ready to interpret the film that we will see in Italian cinemas on 1 June 2017.

Johnson said that while many of the iconic costumes that were from the show will be used, things will be different in the film. “We will be much dirtier in the movie “ – obviously the TV show was for families – “and if we wanted to, we could have gone even further. People will be shocked to see that Baywatch has become so hardcore, but they will have a lot of fun!” Then it continues: “We worked hard to see as much skin as possible; there are granite boobs, butts, abs and anything cool you can imagine every minute of the film. The plot is important, don’t get me wrong, but so are the slow-motion scenes. ! “

Loading...
Advertisements

The film follows the story of beach guard Mitch Buchannon (Johnson), who has to contend with the new recruit, the troublemaker Zac Efron. Together they must dismantle a gang of local criminals who threaten the future of the beach. Directed by Baywatch and of Seth Gordon and the screenplay by Damian Shannon, Mark Swift and Barry Schwartz.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

700
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
513
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
510
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
507
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
506
News

Alexandra Daddario – Mauxa.com
News

Don’t look for a Netflix clip: DiCaprio, Lawrence, Streep, Hill
501
News

San Andreas and the Big One, the earthquake that could destroy California
497
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
496
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
496
News

Ethereum undergoes an involuntary bifurcation of the chain
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top