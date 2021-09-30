Alexandra Daddario posts a screaming photo

The 31-year-old actress Alexandra Daddario she used her Instagram to show a photo that is taking everyone’s breath away. The picture shows her in a super-sexy pose, and Dwayne “The Rock” Jahonson, both in lifeguard uniforms.

Directly from Miami, the shot highlights the tone of the young actress, ready to interpret the film that we will see in Italian cinemas on 1 June 2017.

Johnson said that while many of the iconic costumes that were from the show will be used, things will be different in the film. “We will be much dirtier in the movie “ – obviously the TV show was for families – “and if we wanted to, we could have gone even further. People will be shocked to see that Baywatch has become so hardcore, but they will have a lot of fun!” Then it continues: “We worked hard to see as much skin as possible; there are granite boobs, butts, abs and anything cool you can imagine every minute of the film. The plot is important, don’t get me wrong, but so are the slow-motion scenes. ! “

The film follows the story of beach guard Mitch Buchannon (Johnson), who has to contend with the new recruit, the troublemaker Zac Efron. Together they must dismantle a gang of local criminals who threaten the future of the beach. Directed by Baywatch and of Seth Gordon and the screenplay by Damian Shannon, Mark Swift and Barry Schwartz.