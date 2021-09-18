Alexandra Daddario, Sebastian Stan and Taissa Farmiga in the trailer for the horror We Have Always Lived in the Castle

A new film based on a Shirley Jackson novel from The Haunting of Hill House
Published in Italy by Adelphi, like the rest of the writer’s works, “We have always lived in the castle” is a novel by Shirley Jackson of “The Nightmare of Hill House”, hence Netflix drew the frightening and almost homonymous series Hill House.
“We’ve Always Lived in the Castle” has also become a film, presented some time ago at the Los Angeles Film Festival and scheduled for release on VOD in the United States starting next May 17th.
Directed by Stacie Passon, We Always Lived in the Castle sees protagonists Alexandra Daddario (which thus returns to the horror genre that launched it), the Taissa Farmiga of American Horror Story, the Bucky Barnes of the Avengers Sebastian Stan and a living myth like Crispin Glover.
Right away, We Always Lived in the Castle trailer and synopsis:
Merricat Blackwood (Taissa Farmiga) lives on the family estate with her older sister Constance (Alexandra Daddario) and their elderly uncle Julian (Crispin Glover). They are the last surviving members of the Blackwood family, after a fatal dose of arsenic mysteriously ended up in the sugar bowl, killing everyone else. Separated from the curiosity and hostility of the townspeople they live in, who believe Constance killed her family, they see their quiet and isolation broken by the arrival of a cousin, Charles (Sebastian Stan), who looks terribly like the father dead and immediately putting Merricat in a state of apprehension.