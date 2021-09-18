Alexandra Daddario, Sebastian Stan and Taissa Farmiga in the trailer for the horror We Have Always Lived in the Castle

A new film based on a Shirley Jackson novel from The Haunting of Hill House

Published in Italy by Adelphi, like the rest of the writer’s works, “We have always lived in the castle” is a novel by Shirley Jackson of “The Nightmare of Hill House”, hence Netflix drew the frightening and almost homonymous series Hill House.

“We’ve Always Lived in the Castle” has also become a film, presented some time ago at the Los Angeles Film Festival and scheduled for release on VOD in the United States starting next May 17th.

Directed by Stacie Passon, We Always Lived in the Castle sees protagonists Alexandra Daddario (which thus returns to the horror genre that launched it), the Taissa Farmiga of American Horror Story, the Bucky Barnes of the Avengers Sebastian Stan and a living myth like Crispin Glover.

Right away, We Always Lived in the Castle trailer and synopsis:

We Have Always Lived in the Castle: The Official Movie Trailer – HD