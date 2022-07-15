Alexandra Daddario shows off her toned silhouette in a bikini in Hawaii

The actress Alexandra Daddario boasted in Instagram pictures of your vacation Hawaii After being nominated for the Emmy Awards 2022.

the star of the movie Baywatch captivated with a tiny bikini in blue, purple and violet colors, with tight shorts and a top with a straight neckline and thin straps, to show off heru toned figure.

Daddario36, accessorized her outfit with sunglasses while tanning her fair skin.

the too model posed for the camera lying in an infinity pool, with palm trees and the volcanoes of Hawaii as background.

The American celebrity revealed the destination in which she was, but did not detail if she was accompanied by her husband.

Alexandra Daddario He has had days full of happiness. This week it was revealed that she was nominated for the Emmy Awards Best Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or Movie Made for Television for the Series The White Lotus.

Her co-stars are nominated in the same category. sydney sweeneyNatasha Rothwell, Connie Britton and Jennifer Coolidge.

Also, Daddario married at the end of June with Andrew Formin a ceremony full of romance in New Orleans.

The film producer and TV star met in New York City and in May 2021 revealed on Instagram that they were a couple. In December of that same year they got engaged. Form He was previously married to actress Jordana Brewster and had two children with her.

