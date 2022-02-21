Alexandra Daddario spends moments of terror for an armed subject who stalked her house Andrew Form | The White Lotus | Hollywood | Eint | shows

Alexandra Daddario he was the target of a stalker who stalked his house. According to some information, the offender managed to enter inside it. According to the Los Angeles Police Department report, the man was identified as David Adam Cakoage 24, originally from Colorado.

A call to 911 prevented a mishap

At approximately 11:00 am, a 911 call was recorded from a residential area in Hollywood. The police came to the aid and found David Adam Cako, who refused to leave the place and, on the contrary, began to shout at the actress Alexandra Daddario.

During the police search, it was found that the subject was carrying, hidden among his belongings, a weapon (without specifying the type). However, it was confirmed that a loaded pistol was found in his vehicle, for which he was arrested on charges of possession of a concealed firearm.

The TMZ portal asserted that David Adam Cako he did manage to enter the home of Alexandra Daddario and her fiancé AndrewForm, threatening the inhabitants present.

Alexandra Daddario and her fiancé, producer Andrew Form. Photo: Alexandra-Daddario/Instagram

Was Alexandra Daddario injured?

Los Angeles police have not confirmed that the star of The White Lotus was present at his home when the incident was recorded. As for the stalker, he remains in custody and He will have to post a $35,000 bond.

Sadly, Alexandra Daddario joins the list of Hollywood celebrities who have seen their integrity threatened. One of the most recent and shocking cases occurred to Colombian actress Sofía Vergara when a subject vandalized her home claiming that he was her biological son.