Alexandra Daddario star and producer of “Can You Keep a Secret?”

The actress Alexandra Daddario she will be the protagonist of the comedy “Can you keep a secret?”, a project of which she will also be the producer.

“Can you keep a secret?” is a film adaptation of the novel written by the British author Sophie Kinsella in 2003 and tells the story of Emma Corrigan, a girl with numerous secrets, played by Alexandra Daddario who is also the producer of the feature film.

During a rather turbulent plane ride, Emma becomes convinced that she is about to die and reveals all her thoughts and secrets to a charming stranger sitting next to her. The situation is complicated when he discovers that the young man is actually Jack Harper, the CEO of the company for which the young woman works, who realizes meeting him by chance in the office, realizes that he has revealed to his boss every embarrassing detail of the his private life and beyond.

The screenplay will be written by Peter Hutchings, while the direction will be by Elise Duran.

The novel written by Sophie Kinsella has sold over 40 million copies worldwide, and the author learned of Daddario’s project said: “I am absolutely thrilled that my book will become a film and I know that the my readers around the world are as eager to see it on the big screen as I am. I’m really happy that Alexandra Daddario will play Emma ”.

Alessandra Daddario: a series of cinematic successes and failures

Alexandra Daddario is an American actress and model, active in both cinema and television, who rose to prominence thanks to the role of Annabeth Chase in the film series “Percy Jackson and the Olympians – The sea of ​​monsters” in 2013, has also took part in the cast of imported films such as “Free exit” in 2011 and two years later was among the protagonists of “Do not open that door 3D”. While on television she was noted for her participation in series such as “White Collar” between 2009 and 2011, “True Detective” in 2014 and “American Horror Story: Hotel” in 2015. The Daddario, however, is a veteran of some failures like Seth Gordon’s 2017 director’s “Baywatch” didn’t take off as hoped. The new film project entitled “Can you keep a secret?” it is an opportunity to relaunch for Alexandra Daddario, we just have to wait for the release of the film to see if it will.

Chiara Broglietti

07/25/2018