Alexandra Daddario ‘steals looks’ at the Emmys with transparent dress and braless

The actress Alexandra Daddario was the center of attention on the red carpet Emmy Awards parading dressed in an elegant, but daring, dior dress.

She stole glances in a beige dress from sheer braless fabric. The one-shoulder garment had embroidered gold appliqués that increased the glamor. Her tulle skirt gave volume to her outfit and with it she joined the trend of exposed underwear.

Alexandra Daddario She balanced her appearance with a sober straight hairstyle and showed off her beauty with makeup where the protagonists were her red lips. She framed her gray eyes with black eyeliner and added blush to her cheeks. She wore earrings and a gold ring in the shape of a leaf.

Photo: SIPA via Grosby Group

the star of white lotus He posed smiling in front of the camera and added almost 2 million reactions on his Instagram account. She gave credit to her stylist Emma Jade Morrison, who also works with celebrities like Dakota Johnson and Emily Ratajkowski.

A Alexandra Daddario She was joined by her new husband Andrew Form, who is 17 years her senior. They were married in New Orleans in June.

the satyrto The White Lotus, where Daddario performs, took five awards on the night of the Emmy Awards. It won best miniseries, best directing and screenplay, best supporting actor for Murray Barlett, and a fifth best supporting actress award for actress Jennifer Coolidge.

Daddario is a lover of yoga, an activity that helps her get fit while relaxing, but she also engages in arduous workouts involving sit-ups, jump squats and push-ups.

when he recorded Baywatch his routine was more intense: For five days he had hour-long high-intensity workouts with free weights, sliders, TRX straps, resistance bands, and balls.

As for your diet, try healthy dishes. His favorites are those that include quinoa, avocado and chicken breast, but he also makes room for sweets. “You have to give yourself the pleasure of being able to enjoy what you eat. Life is really stressful without chocolate,” she said.

His passion for exercise led her to be the image of the sportswear brand Aerie. She a few days ago she posed wearing military cloth pants and a green lace crop top that exposed his abdomen of steel.

Daddario said his collaboration with Aerie aligns perfectly with his quest for confidence and love of comfortable clothing.