Alexandra Daddario steals sighs by revealing her toned abdomen with this revealing set

United States.- Alexandra Daddario36, uploaded several images in a revealing outfit while posing for various promotional photos of the sports brand aerie, so he showed his toned stomach.

The actress also wrote a short message in the title of the post where she stated that “I would only be answering the door” in the company’s new offer. Alexandra showed off her midriff and arms as she sported a dark green sports top and matching shorts set.

the famous of The White Lotus he also donned skintight camouflage pants as he posed for snaps. She also wore a multicolored set of running shoes and accessorized her look with a necklace. Her locks fell over her shoulders.

It should be noted that the famous also likes to show her most glamorous side, so she uploaded a photo and a video on her Instagram account on Thursday where she can be seen removing a hair band and letting her hair hang freely. She was wearing a cute white dress that showed off her toned arms. She titled her post with the following: “The benefits of wearing your hair up all day”. Daddario’s post comes two months after she married Andrew Form. They kept their relationship private before going official on Instagram last May.

Source: Pure Show