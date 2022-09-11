Alexandra Daddario steps out in a black minidress – Inquisitr





, at 36, is finally getting the recognition from his peers that he deserves. With her first Emmy nomination for her work on ‘The White Lotus‘, the New York native is getting her name alongside some of Hollywood’s most respected actresses, and her career has been earning accolades since she transitioned from teen star to adult and film actress.

Alexandra is a woman who is always on the go, and what better way to capture that than a shot of her literally in motion? As if she is floating in a recent Instagram photo of her, Daddario seems to float and she couldn’t look more carefree. Do you see, friends? Beauty floats!

Because he is seen as one of the most handsome men in Hollywood, Alexandra thought dating him in the past would validate her. Of course, she is beautiful in her own right, but she is humble about his appearance, proclaiming:

It only happened a couple of times, but it happens. The fact that people think I can get someone as hot as Zac Efron is great, I feel like I’m getting back at all the guys in high school who didn’t want to go out with me.

During the lockdown, everyone did what they could to cope, often keeping in touch with friends and family as much as possible. For her part, Alexandra spent most of her time in hiding with her friends and her pup, Levon. She says:

“I didn’t have any pets growing up, so Levon is my first dog and I got him six years ago when he was 2 years old,” says the San Andreas actress. “I have fallen in love with him. Just the idea that my little dog was in the shelter and so scared, I think encouraging people to adopt a dog is great.”

Fans visiting his social media pages can see photos of him scattered everywhere as he is considered part of the family. He also encourages others to adopt pets to keep animals off the streets and well cared for.

You may have seen her younger siblings as they are both actors. They are brother Matthew Daddario and sister Catharine Daddario. Her parents are from New York and they were raised in Manhattan.