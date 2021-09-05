Alexandra Daddario, the Percy Jackson star will soon debut in the world of cinecomics?

During a recent interview Alexandra Daddario, star of Percy Jackson and the Olympians – The Lightning Thief, anticipated the possibility of a debut in the world of cinecomics.

Without bringing up DC Films or Marvel Studios, the actress explained:

“I would love to be a part of one of those films, of course. But out of habit I don’t focus too much on fantasies: if something makes sense and fits what I’m looking for, great, but I generally don’t waste time thinking about roles I don’t have yet, or for which I don’t have to audition. I just take things as they come, so at the moment I don’t have a specific character obsessing me and I’m dying to play. I’ll start thinking about it and getting passionate when an offer is made to me. “

In short, no closed doors, but a lot of anticipation from both the star and his fans, which certainly they can’t wait to see her as a famous superheroine: you think what is the most suitable role for Alexandra Daddario? Tell us in the comments.

In addition to the Percy Jackson saga, the actress is known to the general public also for films with The Rock such as San Andreas And Baywatch and obviously for the first season of True Detective. Lately, Daddario hit US theaters with the romantic comedy Can You Keep a Secret?, based on the novel of the same name by Sophie Kinsella. In addition, in recent months she has become one of the protagonists of the television series Why Women Kill, a black comedy centered on three women connected to each other not only from the same house in Pasadena, in which they lived, but also for having experienced the infidelity of their own. husbands, which prompted them to kill.

For more insights, read Alexandra Daddario’s statements on San Andreas 2.