Alexandra Daddario tired after “The White Lotus” premiere

Between curfews and restrictions of various kinds, life in quarantine has completely changed our habits and now returning to the rhythms of a year and a half is definitely difficult.

He knows it well Alexandra Daddario that yesterday granted itself its first post-pandemic red carpet and has had to deal with times that have now become unsustainable.

The 35-year-old presented her new TV series “The White Lotus ”at the Bel-Air Bay Club of Pacific Palisades, California, but by 10.30 pm she was already exhausted.

“At 10.30 it’s really late for me”She wrote on Instagram next to a photo that shows her lying on the floor, with her magnificent golden Dolce & Gabbana dress still on.

For Alexandra, yesterday was a special evening and not only for the return to the red carpet after more than a year and a half. The premiere of “The White Lotus“It was in fact an opportunity to officially debut in the spotlight with his new partner Andrew Form, ex-husband of Jordana Brewster.