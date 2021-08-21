News

Alexandra Daddario tired after “The White Lotus” premiere

alexandra daddario Alexandra Daddario tired after The White Lotus premiere

Photo via the web

Between curfews and restrictions of various kinds, life in quarantine has completely changed our habits and now returning to the rhythms of a year and a half is definitely difficult.

He knows it well Alexandra Daddario that yesterday granted itself its first post-pandemic red carpet and has had to deal with times that have now become unsustainable.

The 35-year-old presented her new TV series “The White Lotus ”at the Bel-Air Bay Club of Pacific Palisades, California, but by 10.30 pm she was already exhausted.

At 10.30 it’s really late for me”She wrote on Instagram next to a photo that shows her lying on the floor, with her magnificent golden Dolce & Gabbana dress still on.

211551142 978776032899164 7283130058991854651 n Alexandra Daddario tired after the premiere of The White Lotus

Photo: @ Instagram / Alexandra Daddario

For Alexandra, yesterday was a special evening and not only for the return to the red carpet after more than a year and a half. The premiere of “The White Lotus“It was in fact an opportunity to officially debut in the spotlight with his new partner Andrew Form, ex-husband of Jordana Brewster.

Alexandra Daddario
red carpet
the white lotus Comments Off about Alexandra Daddario tired after the premiere of “The White Lotus”

