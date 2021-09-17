Alexandra Daddario to Alice in the City with Can you keep a secret?

We do strange things when we think of being there to pass away. There are those who pray even if they have never done so in life, those who think back to the mistakes made, those who cry out, those who try to make peace with the world, those who ask for forgiveness. And who reveals their secrets. And that’s exactly what Emma, ​​the protagonist of Can you keep a secret? that is to say Can you keep a secret? presented to Alice in the City from Alexandra Daddario who plays it, together with the director Elise Duran and the British author of the 2003 novel on which the film is based, Sophie Kinsella, which owes its popularity to the famous I love shopping. In fact, Emma is on a plane for work: she is employed in a large company that produces energy drinks and is hoping so much to be promoted to marketing manager. Not even her love life excites her that much. He is returning to New York from a meeting with clients when the aircraft encounters violent turbulence e she believes her own or that everything is about to end. So she turns to her neighbor, a charming and totally unknown guy (Tyler Hoechlin), to whom, in the throes of a panic attack, she tells a lot of things about her, some even decidedly embarrassing, which she had never revealed. to a living soul. Obviously the plane does not crash and when the following Monday Emma returns to the office, she discovers that the guy who knows very compromising things about her is none other than the founder and CEO of the company, a certain Jack Harper, in short his boss. This is a romantic and funny comedy so it was to be expected that she would have a relationship with him, but soon he will have to deal with all that his knowledge about her … “I decided to make this film because I loved the project, the book is fun and full of love and also contains a very profound message. – tells Alexandra Daddario that she is also co-producer of Can you kee pa secret? – and then it’s all female-centric and I liked working where there were women even in positions of power“. Then on what his Emma does, he comments: “Telling secrets highlights the vulnerability of people and creates a relationship between human beings, it is a connection with the world that is increasingly connected but also increasingly disconnected and disconnected“. From Baywatch to True Detective, from Buryng the ex to White Collar And American Horror Story, for the American actress and model there is no difference between small and big screen: “things have evolved so much that by now the differences between television and cinema hardly exist anymore, just as the experience of going to the cinema has changed and the way in which the various products are consumed on different media – He says – there is no longer the stigma of a television or film actor, and then on TV today there are anthological series that are nothing short of fantastic“. Here is our video meeting with Alexandra Daddario to Alice in the City (thanks to the interpreter Bruna Cammarano):

