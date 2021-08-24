Alexandra Daddario turns 35 the most beautiful looks of the actress

Many may recognize her for the Percy Jackson and the Olympians film series, but the career of Alexandra Daddario it certainly did not stop there. The actress, born in 1986, turns 35 today – March 16, 2021.

With her piercing blue eyes and a big smile always on her lips, Daddario broke into the world of entertainment and starred in several TV series and cinema films: you recognized her alongside Zac Efron in the reboot of Baywatch, real?

Alexandra Daddario, the most beautiful looks of the actress

Alexandra Daddario’s beauty is undeniable: do you know that her brother, Matthew, is also an actor? He starred in the TV series Shadowhunters playing Alec. Beautiful both elegant and with a casual look. Daddario walked on many red carpets, including on that of the 2017 Venice Film Festival alongside Zac Efron.

For Michael Kors, in 2020, he wore a green jacket and sand-colored pants suit with a white turtleneck shirt. The elegant little black dress with braided shoulder straps and ring belt that hugs the waist worn on the occasion of the Jaguar XJ Collection Special Edition is beautiful. Daddario is also very fond of the designer Anahita Moussavian, of which he often and gladly showed off the outfits (also on Instagram). Carolina Herrera’s black and white polka dot dress and the total black dress worn at the premiere of Can you keep a secret?

Alexandra Daddario’s career

Born in New York to a family of lawyers, Alexandra realized she wanted to become an actress during a Broadway musical: from the seats of the theater she was admiring the show of Les Miserables and in that moment he understood that his life was the stage. Her TV debut came with a commercial (she was 12 and the commercial was for Barbie), while her first role came with the soap opera. The valley of the pines.

We then saw her acting in White Collar, TV series with which he gained notoriety, after which he starred in films such as Young love, The babysitters, The Attic, but the real fame came with the film saga of Percy Jackson, in the movie The Lightning Thief. He starred in films such as Don’t Open That 3D Door, San Andreas, The Choice – The Choice, Baywatch, If we knew each other today, Can you keep a secret? and the recent Songbird. On TV instead we saw her acting in Law & Order, The Sopranos, Nurse Jackie, Parenthood, True Detective, New Girl, The Last Man on Earth, American Horror Story And Workaholics.

