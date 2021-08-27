News

Alexandra Daddario walked the first red carpet with her boyfriend Andrew Form

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements



8 July 2021




It’s time for a couple’s red carpet debut for Alexandra Daddario And Andrew Form!

The 35-year-old actress took her boyfriend to the premiere of The White Lotus which was held in Bel-Air, California for what is their first official red carpet appearance. You can see the pictures here on the Instagram account of the American gossip site JustJared.

The White Lotus is a TV series about the staff and guests of a tropical resort struggling with dark mysteries and in which Alexandra Daddario plays Rachel, one of the protagonists.

Alexandra Daddario – getty images

Last May, the star posted a photo in which she kisses Andrew Form thus making it the official Instagram report.

Loading...
Advertisements

Andrew Form is 52 years old – 17 more than Alexandra Daddario – and it is a film producer. He has worked for films such as At Quiet Place And Ninja Turtles.

He was married to Jordana Brewster, actress you may have seen in Fast & Furious, from 2007 to 2020. They had two children, Julian and Rowan.

ph: getty images


Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

769
News

Ethereum Classic outperformed Ethereum
754
News

Three promising projects under construction on Polkadot
703
News

15 Books to Save the Planet
595
News

Stellar XLM in the wake of Ripple while waiting for MoneyGram …
582
News

Ravencoin enjoys the escape of the miners from Ethereum: that’s why it goes up …
581
News

What the 600 million bitcoin mega-theft teaches us: here’s how to defend yourself
564
News

Bitcoin, fashion enters the world of cryptocurrencies with Philipp Plein- Corriere.it
522
News

Cardano SPO: Easy Staking Pool [EASY1]
495
News

Bitcoin and Ethereum regain momentum, Cardano overtakes Tether
487
News

Ripple dominates the sector thanks to agreements in Korea and news in the SEC process
To Top