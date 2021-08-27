Alexandra Daddario walked the first red carpet with her boyfriend Andrew Form

It’s time for a couple’s red carpet debut for Alexandra Daddario And Andrew Form!
The 35-year-old actress took her boyfriend to the premiere of The White Lotus which was held in Bel-Air, California for what is their first official red carpet appearance. You can see the pictures here on the Instagram account of the American gossip site JustJared.
The White Lotus is a TV series about the staff and guests of a tropical resort struggling with dark mysteries and in which Alexandra Daddario plays Rachel, one of the protagonists.
Alexandra Daddario – getty images
Last May, the star posted a photo in which she kisses Andrew Form thus making it the official Instagram report.
Andrew Form is 52 years old – 17 more than Alexandra Daddario – and it is a film producer. He has worked for films such as At Quiet Place And Ninja Turtles.
He was married to Jordana Brewster, actress you may have seen in Fast & Furious, from 2007 to 2020. They had two children, Julian and Rowan.
ph: getty images