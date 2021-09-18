Alexandra Daddario – What are you doing right now?

Alexandra Daddario, the unforgettable Lisa Tragnetti of True Detective, was born in New York on March 16, 1986 into a family of lawyers and politicians from which, however, speaking of career, she decided to emancipate herself very soon. The future star of the TV series and cinema has indeed discovered her passion for acting from a very young age, just eleven years old. Raised in glossy New York from the Upper East Side, Alexandra attended the best schools, such as Brearley School and the Marymount Manhattan College, and for years he studied acting following the Meisner technique. This method, the best for many actors, pushes it student to move away from oneself, not to consider only one’s own needs, and to give more attention to the partner on stage. Try to stimulate empathy not only by working on the scripts but also by improvising exercises.

Alexandra’s first role on the small screen comes in 2003 when she gets a part in soap opera The valley of the pines. It dates back two years after his film debut with a small role in The squid and the whale by Noah Baumbach.

For TV series lovers, his popularity explodes in 2014 with the role of Lisa Tragnetti, Woody Harrelson’s mistress in True Detective.

In this series she impresses the audience not only for her acting skills but also for the bursting physique which is shown in all its beauty in an unforgettable nude scene. In fact, Daddario before that role had already appeared in other series of thickness, such as The Sopranos And Life on Mars, but without particularly leaving a mark. The most attentive can remember her for the role of Kate Moreau in White Collar, as Neal Caffrey’s love interest. Even better are those who have recognized it in Parenthood in the role of Rachel, a recurring character.

If television fame comes in 2014, film fame reaches the stars in 2010 when Alexandra Daddario gets the role of Annabeth in the film series of Percy Jackson and the Olympians. Alongside Logan Lerman, Daddario gains fame but is not imprisoned as a teen movie actress. Other films that have enriched his leading career I am horror Bereavement, Do not open that door And Burying the Ex. The latter film even took her to the Venice Film Festival in 2014.

She has also recently appeared with small roles in the series New Girl And The Last Man on Earth but, as often happens with actors who are consecrated by seemingly secondary television parts, the actress is receiving greater satisfaction thanks to the cinema.

Last year we saw her in Baywatch, film adaptation of the famous TV series of the nineties, and in The Layover, film directed by William H. Macy, our beloved Frank Gallagher. In 2018 she also starred in the romantic comedy of Netflix When We First Met in the role of Avery Martin.

But that is not all! Alexandra Daddario still has a lot to offer us: the list of roles she will play is long!

She will soon be one of the protagonists of The Choice. In the film, adaptation of a novel by Nicholas Sparks, Alexandra stars opposite Maggie Grace and Teresa Palmer. He will also star in the film directed by Stacie Passon We Have Always Lived in the Castle. This too is an adaptation of a novel, this time of a Shirley Jackson thriller. The actress was also cast in the psychological thriller Nomis and the drama I Am Not a Bird. Gifted as an actress but curious to explore others roles, Daddario will serve as executive producer and star of the film Can you keep a secret? based on the novel by Sophie Kinsella.

Loading... Advertisements

These films are still in the works, but in the meantime we can console ourselves by making a rewatch of his television appearances (relate True Detective is obviously always a pleasure), or follow her on the pages of the tabloids. In fact, it seems she was pinched at dinner (complete with a kiss) with the MSNBC host Ari Melber. After Baywatch there were rumors of an interest in Zac Efron, but obviously it was just gossip!

But if gossip is not for you and you want to see it on stage, you can also enjoy it in music video Radioactive by Imagine Dragons e Wait of the Maroon 5!

In this article we had seen that Olivia Wilde, in addition to cinema and TV, has also participated in music videos. Misha Barton is also beautiful in the video Goodbye My Lover by James Blunt. What do these actresses have in common? Definitely the willingness to get involved in different areas, far from actual acting. Coming out of theirs comfort zone these artists have avoided being remembered for a single role, proving to know how to be serious.

Precisely for this reason we hope that Daddario will soon be able to return to the small screen, perhaps with a starring role. If the actress liked the audience so much by appearing here and there in a few episodes of famous TV series, what do you think she could do in a series all for her?

We expect great things!