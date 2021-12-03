Alexandra Daddario will marry Andrew Form: “It’s the love spoken of in Ed Sheeran’s songs”

There is a wedding in sight for Alexandra Daddario!

The spokesperson for the 35-year-old actress confirmed that she is officially engaged to the 52-year-old producer Andrew Form. The rumors about the marriage proposal were triggered in recent days, when she was noticed with a suspicious ring while walking around Los Angeles.

After the confirmation of the spokesperson, Alexandra Daddario posted a selfie with the groom-to-be and dedicated some romantic words to him in the caption, comparing their love to that “mentioned in Ed Sheeran’s songs“.

“Absolutely most wonderful man, you handle nonsense, loss, life, hardship, people with grace and compassion. You are a loving, fun, hardworking, honest, introspective, sexy, kind and sensitive father“began the star of Baywatch And The White Lotus.

He then described how Andrew Form made room at home for his dogs and hung up a picture of Levon, the puppy Alexandra was very fond of and who passed away in 2020. He then recounted how he gave her a giant packet of cookies. gluten-free and how together they behave like two teenagers.

“You brought calm to the worst moments of my life, just knowing you existed when they happened fills my heart and puts the pieces together (…) Why does this all seem so different? This is the love spoken of in Ed Sheeran’s poems and songs. Andrew, you are the greatest, most formidable love of my life. I couldn’t be luckier“.

Alexandra Daddario had posted the first photo with Andrew Form last May, thus making it the official Instagram report. In July, they walked the first red carpet together.

Andrew Form And a film producer and has worked for films such as At Quiet Place And Ninja Turtles.

He was married to Jordana Brewster, actress you may have seen in Fast & Furious, from 2007 to 2020. They had two children, Julian And Rowan.

Jordana also recently got engaged to businessman Mason Morfit.

