Alexandra Daddario will not be in Percy Jackson on Disney +

written by Federica Marcucci





January 5, 2022



Longtime fans of the Percy Jackson they wondered several times if Alexandra Daddario he would reprise his role in the reboot to be made by Disney +. A question that has long remained open but has now found its answer.

Has the actress clearly said that she will not return to the series, either as her character or in any other guise? The reason: it just went on.

According to his words, reported by The Wrap, the actress keeps a beautiful memory of her participation in the saga but considers it a finished experience. Daddario had in fact started her adventure when she was in her twenties, while now she is 35.

This is his statement

I love Percy Jackson, I really do. When I started that adventure and got that job, I had no idea what it was going to be like. I thought it was going to be a small part to shoot in New York. I was a kid working in a bar and I had no idea about Hollywood and all that stuff. When I got the job, I really didn’t have the perception of what I should have expected. I knew it was a great movie and it was the greatest experience for a 22-23 year old person. Chris Columbus who directed it and the production were really supportive, she will be eternally grateful to them. I learned a lot from them and got the chance to build a career in this world as I would have liked. And this is great.

Although she will not be involved in the series, Alexandra is still happy for the new cast members:

I am so excited for the guys who will be cast for this movie and how they will inspire a new generation of young women. Annabeth is a really inspiring character to people.

In Percy Jackson Alexadra Daddario played Athena’s daughter, Annabeth Chase. The new series of Percy Jackson it will debut in 2022 on a date not yet specified.