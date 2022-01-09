Alexandra Daddario will not be in the Percy Jackson series on Disney +

Alexandra Daddario he interpreted Annabeth Chase, daughter of Athena, in the 2010 film Percy Jackson and the Olympians – The Lightning Thief from Chris Columbus. The film is an adaptation of the novel of the same name. It was the film adaptation of the first chapter of the literary saga, consisting of five books, written by Rick Riordan. They also starred in the film Logan Lerman in the role of Percy Jackson And Brandon T. Jacks in the role of Grover Underwood. The sequel, Percy Jackson and the Olympians – Sea of ​​Monsters, came out in 2013. Thor Freudenthal he was the director of the sequel.

Disney + has announced that it will produce a television version of the saga that will be released in 2022. Of course, fans of the film project have wondered if the actors of the film will also appear in the series. Alexandra Daddario fans will be disappointed with the actress’s response, however.

In an interview by The Wrap, the actress confirmed that will not appear in the series.

Alexandra Daddario’s words:

“I will not be in the series. I loved Percy Jackson. Really, it’s a project I loved. When I got the job I had no idea what it was. At the time I was very young and working in a bar, I didn’t know much about Hollywood and everything around it. I was something of a ‘part-time actress’. So when I got the role, I didn’t really know what I was getting into. I knew it was a very important film. it was a fantastic experience for a 22/23 year old young woman. Chris Columbus, the director, and all the producers have been a great support. I am eternally grateful to them. I learned a lot on that set and managed to have a career in the world I wanted to enter. is fantastic.”

Finally, despite not being in the series, the actress is excited to see the project and the new cast:

“I am so excited for the young actors who will be on the project. They will inspire a new generation of young women. Annabeth is a truly inspiring character. I don’t know the details of the project but I was just an actress in the film, that’s normal. “