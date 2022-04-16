Alexandra Daddario will star in this new horror series about a woman descended from witches

USA.- According to Variety, the star of The White Lotus, Alexandra Daddario, h.has been chosen for the main role in the next adaptation of the series of AMC Networks from Mayfair Witches, Based on the trilogy of supernatural horror novels of the same name by Anne Rice.

She is ready to play the role of a brilliant doctor named rowan, who grapples with his destiny as the heir to a family of powerful witches.

Alexandra is a singular talent who has lit up the screen in everything she’s been to and we couldn’t be happier to have her on board leading the cast of a series that will be a centerpiece of an expanding Anne Rice universe on AMC+ and AMC “, President of Entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks, Dan McDermott said in a statement. “We found our Rowan and can’t wait for her to meet viewers later this year in a series brilliantly conceived and directed by Esta, Michelle and Mark

Daddario’s casting comes after three months since the acclaimed goth auteur, who at the age of 80, had passed away due to “complications resulting from a stroke,” according to his son. Christopher Rice. The late author was originally set to produce the project along with her son.

Based on the trilogy novel Lives of the Mayfair Witches by Anne Rice, Mayfair Witches comes from This Spalding Y Michelle Ashford from mastersofsex, who serve as writers and executive producers. Spalding is also set to serve as showrunner under his overall deal with AMC Studios.

The series will focus on a young intuitive neurosurgeon who discovers that she is the unlikely heir to a family of witches. While dealing with her newfound powers, she must contend with a sinister presence that has haunted her family for generations.

The adaptation of the series will consist of eight episodes produced by AMC Studios. Christopher Rice is an executive producer on all projects based on his late mother’s iconic works that were acquired by AMC Networks andin 2020.

This serves as the second project in the network’s expanding Anne Rice universe, following the upcoming Interview with the Vampire series.