Alexandra Daddario would join the Marvel Cinematic Universe as this superhero

United States.- Alexandra Daddario could join the UCM as a major superhero. The rumors of the account Instagram DeuxMoi recently noted that the actress The White Lotus is being considered for the role of Sue Storm alongside her brother Matthew Daddario What Johnny Storm. If these rumors turn out to be true, we could have half the team of The Fantastic Four of Marvel clever.

Of course, these are just rumors and DeuxMoi could certainly be wrong about Alexandra Daddario playing Sue Storm or joining the MCU. Still, it’s likely she’s on Marvel’s radar considering she was up for the role of Jessica Jones at one point. That role finally went to Kristen Ritterbut that means Daddario is certainly in Marvel’s sights.

Ever since she was up for the role of Jessica Jones, Alexandra Daddario has only gotten more famous, so now would be the perfect time to join the MCU. Ever since Jessica Jones first came to Netflix in 2015, Daddario has appeared in Baywatch, Why Women Kill, and earned a nomination for ummand for his work on the series HBO, The White Lotus in 2021. Daddario also has another big TV series on the horizon with Mayfair Witches of Anne Rice.

Fantastic Four andIt’s undoubtedly one of the biggest and most anticipated movies on Marvel’s upcoming release schedule. While Marvel’s first family has yet to have a well-received on-screen appearance, fans are hoping the MCU can correct that. Fans are also eager to find out who will be playing the roles, and Alexandra Daddario isn’t the only one on the rumored list to appear in the MCU’s take on the super team.

The theory so far, or at least the most common fan casting, has been Emily Blunt like Sue Storm in the MCU. Part of the reason fans have chosen Emily Blunt is that she would be a perfect fit, but also because her husband is supposed to John Krasinski will play Reed Richards / Mr. Fantastic. Fan casting dreams came true when John Krasinski appeared as the character of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but this does not guarantee that he will play the role in the next film, as it was a variant of the multiverse outside of the primary MCU that the films follow.

So while Alexandra Daddario would be a great fit for the MCU’s Sue Storm, it’s definitely a new rumor that would go against current fan assumptions. That said, Daddario doesn’t have too many projects on her upcoming slate aside from her TV series. Mayfair Witchesso he may have the time he needs to take on a major role for Marvel.

You may have to wait a while to find out for sure, as Fantastic Four was recently pushed back to a release date of 1February 4, 2025which is more than three months after its original release date of the November 8, 2024.

Maybe Alexandra Daddario will be cast in an MCU role outside of the Los Angeles movie? Fantastic four. Marvel is going to continue to release shows and movies regardless. You can watch the latest MCU movie Black Panther: Wakanda Forever when it hits theaters on November 11.

