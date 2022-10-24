Entertainment

Alexandra Daddario would join the Marvel Cinematic Universe as this superhero

United States.- Alexandra Daddario could join the UCM as a major superhero. The rumors of the account Instagram DeuxMoi recently noted that the actress The White Lotus is being considered for the role of Sue Storm alongside her brother Matthew Daddario What Johnny Storm. If these rumors turn out to be true, we could have half the team of The Fantastic Four of Marvel clever.

