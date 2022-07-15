Alexandra Daddario’s celebration of her first Emmy nomination

for the actress Alexandra Daddario things cannot be better in your life. After her lavish wedding and a great honeymoon with her husband Andrew Formthe celebrity has received another great news that marks a milestone in her career: her first Emmy nomination.

With The White Lotus, Alexandra Daddario grew a lot as an actress.



The newlywed celebrated the news with a publication on her Instagram social network account, in which she expressed all the emotion that overwhelms her, upon learning that her work in the series The White Lotusof the company HBO, was valued to obtain the important award.

“It is such an honor to be nominated for my first Emmy! I cried so much in front of a lot of people! Many thanks to the Television Academy for honoring not only me but my co-stars already. Mike White”, wrote the actress also celebrating the director of the series.

On his experience on the series, Alexandra Daddario he wrote: “I am so proud of this show and will be eternally grateful to have had this opportunity and to work alongside such incredible people and to have been stranded together at this resort.”

The HBO series led the actress to be recognized by the Television Academy.



The White Lotus is a series that exposes the miseries of different family groups, who stay in a luxury resort in Hawaii for a season. There they explore the best and worst of their personalities and Alexandra Daddario stands out among the most complex papers.