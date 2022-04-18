Alexandra Daddario’s love story with Andrew Form, 20 years older

A few months ago, actress Alexandra Daddario surprised the media world with the announcement of her engagement. Although it was not an announcement in itself, but the press became aware of the future union through a photograph taken in Los Angeles in which the artist was seen wearing a large diamond ring.

After this, the actress, without explicitly saying that she was getting married, published a photo in which she made a moving dedication to her partner, producer Andrew Form: “This man is absolutely wonderful, handles nonsense, nonsense, loss, life, difficulties very well, with grace and compassion. You are a loving, funny, hard-working, honest, introspective, sexy, kind and sensitive father, ”says part of the message.

The details of the love between Alexandra Daddario and Andrew Form

Although the name of the future husband is not as well known in the public opinion as other artists are, Andrew Form is a successful film producer in the United States. Together with Michael Bay and Brad Fuller, Form founded a company dedicated to making horror films. However, among his most distinguished projects of all genres are recognized films such as “The Purge”, “Ninja Turtles” and “Friday the 13th”.

How did the couple meet? Although neither of the two has spoken much about their private lives, it is believed that the first meeting between the two took place thanks to the industry on a recording set or by mutual friends who have introduced them at some party The first official photo of their love was published in 2021 when Daddario wrote a message that said: “I love you and even that is an understatement.”

Although the 36-year-old actress and the 50-year-old producer say little about their romance, Daddario makes no secret of their love from social media and their more than 22 million followers worldwide. In another post, the artist wrote: “This is the love they talk about in poems and Ed Sheeran songs. Andrew, you are the greatest and most magnificent love of my life. I couldn’t be luckier.”