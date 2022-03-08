Alexandra Fuentes after completing the San Blas Half Marathon: “Now I respect myself as an athlete”

Coamo. The entertainer and presenter Alexandra Fuentes can say today that he completed one of the iconic tests of Puerto Rican sports: the Half Marathon San Blas Illesca de Coamo.

Soon you will also be able to say that you ran one of the most colorful and noble Puerto Rican long-distance races: the Teodoro Moscoso Bridge race, which is now called the Puerto Rico 10K Run and will be held on April 3 to benefit the Pediatric Hospital.

“Next is April 3 as a north, and I am going to continue with the invitation to those who want to run it or walk it to do the 10 K. I have double satisfaction; I am the godmother of the event and it is important because the greater the number of runners, the greater the donations and aid to the children of the Pediatric Hospital”, invited Fuentes.

Over 2,000 runners have signed up for the Puerto Rico 10K Run. Those interested can register and/or make donations for the announced cause through ticketera.com.

The also motivating and columnist for Primera Hora left Coamo also accomplished in one of her many facets, this time that of an athlete. Reaching the goal of the San Blas is for an athlete the equivalent of an artist filling the Coliseo de Puerto Rico to capacity.

Fuentes overcame the hot sun that punished the town of Coamo early, as well as the famous El Ajoguillo slope, that part of the route that is so hard that it defines the race for elite athletes and marks the joggers. San Blas is a 21 kilometer race. Its most complicated section marks the beginning of the second half of the test.

14 Photos The legendary test had over 1,300 competitors and a large public along the route.

He said he walked the first five miles. But he added that he began to feel pressure from the road when the sun rose over the hills of Coamo.

“That sun stings,” he described.

He thought he was already in El Ajoguillo because the pressure of the race tightened. But he realized that it was not by reference to those who told him on the route the sections they were crossing. He said that he realized that the worst was yet to come.

But he threw his legs and lungs to the route, to the slope, and he said he took advantage of all the encouragement that the public gathered around the route transmitted to him, especially at the top of El Ajoguillo, where he saw coach Chewi Candelario who gave him a emotional push.

Alexandra Fuentes says that she now respects herself as an athlete, this after improving her time by five minutes in a half marathon and after running the Coamo marathon for the first time. ( Ramon “Tonito” Zayas )

“I had never felt so much joy seeing Chewi with his runners,” he said.

She explained that she felt relieved going down the slope of El Ajoguillo, but added that the joy did not last long because at the end of that section she found two other elevations on the route.

“Then two camel humps came,” he illustrated.

She confessed that she felt revived, reenergized to see so many public on the finish line and did the rest to arrive with the face of ‘Alexandra at 12′.

Then he said that he felt the satisfaction of having complied.

“I finished it in 2:08 (hours). I improved my time by five minutes compared to the first half marathon”, said the athlete trained by Freddy Rodríguez.

“Now I respect myself as an athlete,” said the wife of former athlete and former president of the Puerto Rico Olympic Committee, David Bernier.