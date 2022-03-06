Alexandra Fuentes completes the San Blas half marathon and celebrates it with her family

the tv presenter Alexandra Fuentes showed that he is in optimal physical shape, after this Sunday he completed the 60th edition of the San Blas de Illesca Half Marathon, which took place on the steep roads of Coamo.

“I reached the finish line and there was my best prize, my family!”wrote the artist on her social networks, who accompanied him with a photo in which she appears with her husband, david benierand his sons, Miranda and Adrianminutes after completing the feat.

This event is one of the most difficult and complex to run on the island due to the number of slopes on the route, so completing it is quite a challenge. For this reason, friends and colleagues took advantage of the post to congratulate the artist, as was the case with the comedian. Raymond Arrieta. “Congratulations friend.. 👊 You always achieve your goals”expressed the presenter of “Day by day” of Telemundo.

Soon you will also be able to say that you ran one of the most colorful and noble Puerto Rican long-distance races: the Teodoro Moscoso Bridge race, which is now called the Puerto Rico 10K Run and will be held on April 3 to benefit the Pediatric Hospital.

Alexandra Fuentes in the San Blas 2022 race, in Coamo

(Ramon “Tonito” Zayas)

“Next is April 3 as a north, and I am going to continue with the invitation to those who want to run it or walk it to do the 10 K. I have double satisfaction; I am the godmother of the event and it is important because the greater the number of runners, the greater the donations and aid to the children of the Pediatric Hospital”, invited Fuentes.

Over 2,000 runners have signed up for the Puerto Rico 10K Run. Those interested can register and/or make donations for the announced cause through ticketera.com.

The also motivating and columnist for Primera Hora left Coamo also accomplished in one of her many facets, this time as an athlete. Reaching the goal of the San Blas is for an athlete the equivalent of an artist filling the Coliseo de Puerto Rico to capacity.

Fuentes overcame the hot sun that punished the town of Coamo early, as well as the famous El Ajoguillo slope, that part of the route that is so hard that it defines the race for elite athletes and marks the joggers. San Blas is a 21 kilometer race. Its most complicated section marks the beginning of the second half of the test.

He said he walked the first five miles. But he added that he began to feel pressure from the road when the sun rose over the hills of Coamo. “That hot sun,” she described.

He thought he was already in El Ajoguillo because the pressure of the race tightened. But he realized that no, by reference to those who told him on the route the sections they were crossing. He said that he realized that the worst was yet to come.

But he threw his legs and lungs to the route, to the slope, and said that he took advantage of all the encouragement that the public, gathered around the route, transmitted to him, especially at the top of El Ajoguillo, where he saw coach Chewi Candelario It gave him an emotional boost.

“I had never felt so much joy seeing Chewi with his runners,” he said.

She explained that she felt relieved going down the slope of El Ajoguillo, but that the joy did not last long because at the end of that section she found two other elevations on the route.

“Then two camel backs came,” he illustrated.

She confessed that she felt revived, reenergized to see so many public on the finish line and did the rest to arrive with the face of ‘Alexandra at 12’.

Then he said that he felt the satisfaction of having complied. “I finished it in 2:08 (hours). I improved my time by five minutes compared to the first half marathon”, said the athlete trained by Freddy Rodríguez.

“Now I respect myself as an athlete,” said the wife of former athlete and former president of the Puerto Rico Olympic Committee, David Bernier.

For its part, Gil-Marie Lopezwho accompanies Arrieta on his daily show, also sent a message to Fuentes. “Congratulations ❤️ Brava🔥🔥🔥 A very strong hug!”said the artist. In the same way, the meringue Elvis Crespo He also wanted to endorse the comedian by writing: “Congratulations Alexandra!!! 🙌🏻”.

Fuentes has been training and running for many months as part of fitness trainer Sigfredo “Freddy” Rodríguez’s group “Freddy’s Runners”. In fact, recently The presenter was announced as the godmother of the 10k of Teodoro Moscoso that will take place on April 3. This event will benefit the Puerto Rico Pediatric Hospital Foundation.

“Being able to be an inspiration to other people is wonderful and I think it could be even the greatest satisfaction to see that one can be a person who motivates, who inspires, who helps others achieve their goal. As long as God gives me health and life and I can achieve that from different areas, well, I will always be there to help, “said the artist during the press conference announcing her participation.

Bernard Ngeno was the favorite to win the test, and he did. (Ramon “Tonito” Zayas)

Bernard Ngeno celebrates reaching the finish line. (Ramon “Tonito” Zayas)

Bernard Ngeno won the test. (Ramon “Tonito” Zayas)

Alexandra Fuentes completed the San Blas de Illescas Half Marathon. (Ramon “Tonito” Zayas)

Alexander Torres finished fifth overall and first among Puerto Rican runners. (Ramon “Tonito” Zayas)

Ethiopian Gete Alemayehu was the first woman to cross the finish line. (Ramon “Tonito” Zayas)

Beverly Ramos was the first Puerto Rican and fourth female to cross the finish line. (Ramon “Tonito” Zayas)

Beverly Ramos reaching the finish line. (Ramon “Tonito” Zayas)

San Blas Half Marathon

The 60th edition of the San Blas had the participation of 1,315 runners. The Kenyan Bernard Ngeno won the Coamo Half Marathon with a time of 1:03.37. For its part, Alexander Torresfrom Orocovis, drew applause at the San Blas finish line by running a good race that gave him fifth place among international runners and first among Puerto Ricans.

On the other hand, the Trujillo Beverly Ramos This Sunday was the first Puerto Rican and fourth in the general arrival of the women’s branch. The winning female was the Ethiopian Gete Alemayehu with 1:13.36.