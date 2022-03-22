Alexandra Fuentes confronts a member of her program who “exploded” against her work – Metro Puerto Rico

The animator Alexandrandra Fuentes confronted the comedian Herbert Cruz for making some expressions where he assured that he was “tired” of his work.

During the broadcast of the program, Alexandra at 12 asked Cruz, who is part of the cast of the program, to give an explanation about this publication on the social network Facebook that he deleted minutes after being published. It gained greater notoriety after the communicator Fernan Vélez ‘El Nalgorazzi’ highlighted it on the Wapa TV program Lo Sé Todo.

“If there is a fellowship program, of levels… it’s Alexandra at 12. Right?” The animator asked the technicians at the beginning of the program. “She starts writing things on social networks that imply that I treat her badly,” she added.

Later, the comedian clarified that it was all about courage and that it had nothing to do with his work on the television show.

“It’s human to err, one has a lot of work situations and it gets loaded and I was in a very busy moment and like every human being, I shouldn’t have done it, I didn’t know how to handle it and I took out the tension and stress I had at that moment. That was Thursday night that has nothing to do with this job,” Herbert Cruz said on the television show.