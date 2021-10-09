Alexandra: “True Detective changed my life”

Meeting with the new sex symbol of cinema and TV made in the USA, in Venice to present the horror comedy Burying the Ex

She appeared on the international scene with the “Percy Jackson” saga, but it is thanks to her role in the TV series “True Detective” that the fame of Alexandra Daddario literally exploded. The actress only needed a few minutes and a hot scene with Woody Harrelson to become a new sex symbol and a few seconds, and a funny tweet addressed to the president Obama, to also become a Twitter celebrity. Now, at 28, Daddario is ready to conquer Hollywood, but she doesn’t mind returning to independent cinema and a genre, horror, which she has already frequented in the past (Bereavement and Don’t open that door 3D). We met her in Venice, where she presented Burying the Ex, a romantic zombie comedy directed by the veteran Joe Dante (Gremlins).

Because it’s a genre that is good for an actor’s evolution: it forces you to leave all fear behind and stop worrying about what you will look like or what the audience will think of you when they see you crying or screaming hysterically. Thanks to horror I now feel more comfortable doing ridiculous things in front of strangers. But I also love the comedy element of this film: I like working with funny people and I think humor is our way of going through tough times.

Let’s talk about True Detective and the tweet in which you say: “Obama saw my boobs” …

It was a very spontaneous thing, sometimes thoughts go through my head that I feel the need to express. I was reading an article on a site that I follow, which said that Obama had asked for a preview copy of True Detective and I thought “my God, if he saw it he saw me naked”. I thought it was funny and people liked the tweet.

The series was a big step forward for you, in terms of career and fame…

The first big step in my career was Percy Jackson, because up until then I hadn’t done anything. Every role I’ve done has changed my life in some way and True Detective was another huge step. People loved the show, and it’s great to be a part of something like this. The more time passes, the more I want to do things I like and work with people I admire. I grew up with Gremlins and it’s great to be working with the director of one of my favorite films.

You’ve worked with Chris Columbus on Percy Jackson and now Joe Dante, two titans of 1980s fantasy cinema. Can you compare them?

They are very similar. Gremlins (written by Columbus, ed) is a hilarious film and we understand that they enjoyed making it together. They both love to make movies and it’s a joy to be on their sets. They also love to be there, they love actors, in their hearts they are still kids and they are full of passion for their work. For some, the work of director and actor causes stress and depression, but they have the rare ability to bring their sense of humor to the set and this reflects on all their collaborators.