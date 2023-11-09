Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Marjorie Taylor Greene join forces to try to free Julian Assange | Julian Assange

Republican magician and fierce Trump supporter Marjorie Taylor Greene and left-wing Democratic firebrand Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez have found common ground to free Australian WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.

The two are among 16 members of the US Congress who wrote directly to President Joe Biden urging the US to abandon its extradition attempts against Assange and immediately halt any judicial proceedings.

The group warns that continuing the persecution of Assange puts the United States’ bilateral relationship with Australia at risk.

“It is the duty of journalists to seek sources, including documentary evidence, to inform the public about government activities,” states the letter to Biden, first published by Nine newspapers.

“The United States should not initiate an unnecessary process that risks criminalizing common journalistic practices and therefore chilling the work of the free press. “We urge you to ensure that this case comes to a conclusion as soon as possible.”

Assange remains in London’s Belmarsh prison as he fights a US attempt to extradite him to face charges, including under the Espionage Act, which are linked to the publication of hundreds of thousands of leaked documents about the Afghanistan and Iraq wars. , as well as diplomatic cables, in 2010 and 2011.

In September, a cross-party delegation of Australian MPs, including former deputy prime minister Barnaby Joyce, independent Monique Ryan, Greens senators David Shoebridge and Peter Whish-Wilson, Conservative Alex Antic and Labor’s Tony Zappia , traveled to the United States to meet with US Representatives about the Assange case.

The group hoped to gain support from US lawmakers in its bid to abandon the persecution of Assange ahead of Anthony Albanese’s official visit to Washington.

Since coming to power, the Albanian government has been more determined than its predecessors in pushing for Assange’s freedom, but the Biden administration has so far rejected the calls.

Albanese confirmed he raised Assange’s case again during his meeting with Biden at the White House last month, but Assange’s brother Gabriel Shipton urged the Australian government to increase pressure.

Shipton told Guardian Australia: “If this government can get Cheng Lei back from China, why is it so powerless when it comes to Julian and the United States?”

As Assange’s avenues to legally appeal against extradition to the United States dwindle, his supporters fear for his life.