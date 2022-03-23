Alexei Navalny: Russian opposition leader sentenced to 9 more years in prison in a trial branded as “farce”

Navalny standing in a makeshift courtroom at Pokrov prison as the verdict was read.

Navalny standing in a makeshift court in Pokrov prison, east of Moscow, as the verdict was read.

Alexei Navalny, Russia’s most prominent opposition leader, has been sentenced to nine years in a “strict regime penal colony” in a fraud case his supporters say was fabricated by the regime of Russian President Vladimir Putin. .

Navalny was arrested after returning to Russia last year after surviving a poisoning he blamed on the Kremlin.

He was already serving three and a half years in prison for violating bail when he was hospitalized in germany.

But this Tuesday, a judge found him guilty of fraud and contempt of the Russian courts.

