Alexei Navalny: Russian opposition leader sentenced to 9 more years in prison in a trial branded as “farce”

22 March 2022

image source, Reuters Caption, Navalny standing in a makeshift court in Pokrov prison, east of Moscow, as the verdict was read.

Alexei Navalny, Russia’s most prominent opposition leader, has been sentenced to nine years in a “strict regime penal colony” in a fraud case his supporters say was fabricated by the regime of Russian President Vladimir Putin. .

Navalny was arrested after returning to Russia last year after surviving a poisoning he blamed on the Kremlin.

He was already serving three and a half years in prison for violating bail when he was hospitalized in germany.

But this Tuesday, a judge found him guilty of fraud and contempt of the Russian courts.

Prosecutors accused him of stealing $4.7 million in donations given to his organizations that have now been banned by the Russian government, including his FBK anti-corruption foundation.

Giving her verdict, Judge Margarita Kotova argued that Navalny had executed a “theft of goods” as part of “an organized group”.

Visibly haggard, Navalny folded his arms and exchanged comments with his lawyer as the ruling was read.

Accusing authorities of interfering with his “last word” in court, he quickly tweeted that he and his supporters would continue to fight censorship to “bring the truth to the people of Russia“.

Shortly after the sentence was announced, Navalny’s lawyers were seen being detained and herded into a police bus near Pokrov prison, east of Moscow.

There is no room for dissent in Russia

Analysis by Caroline Davies, BBC Moscow Correspondent

This verdict will not surprise those who have followed the case of Alexei Navalny.

His FBK anti-corruption foundation was declared extremist, they poisoned himwhen he was already in prison. He now faces being shut out of public life for nearly a decade.

Despite being behind bars, he has called for protests against what Russia calls its “special military operation in Ukraine.” His supporters now fear that he could be placed in a maximum security prison and receive a higher sentence as a result.

Russia continues to crack down on any platform that contradicts the Kremlin line.

image source, Reuters Caption, Navalny was poisoned with a nerve agent.

Meta, the company that owns Instagram and Facebookhas been declared extremist organization.

More media continue to be censored regularly and a new law that can carry up to 15 years in prison for anything the authorities consider to be fake news about the military has driven many independent journalists to leave the country.

There is no room for dissent against President Putin in Russia today.

“Another Monster Crime”

The trial took place in Pokrov prison, where Navalny was sent last year after being jailed for failing to meet his bail conditions, while receiving life-saving treatment in Berlin after being the victim of an attack. with nerve agent in August 2020.

The Kremlin denies any involvement in the poisoning of Navalny, who has become fiercest inner critic of President Vladimir Putin.

image source, Reuters Caption, Navalny at court.

Navalny’s spokeswoman, Kira Yarmysh, noted that while the world’s attention is focused on Ukraine, “another monstrous crime was being committed inside Russia.”

Yarmysh assured that it was not only his freedom that was at stake, but also his life, because those who accuse him they already tried to kill him in Siberia.

He added that Navalny was facing being transferred to a high-security colony with much stricter conditions than he currently has.

The trial has been dismissed as a sham by Amnesty International, while German Chancellor Olaf Scholz criticized it for being inconsistent with the rule of law.

Navalny’s assistant, Leonid Volkov, indicated that President Putin had devised many projects, including the capture of kyiv in 96 hours, but assured that his plans always ended in failure: “So it will be with these nine years,” he concluded.