Alexey Navalny, Russian opponent, receives another 9 years in prison after conviction of fraud

Biden’s warning to Putin about Navalny (2021) 0:41

(CNN) — Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny was sentenced on Tuesday to another 9 years in prison in a maximum security prison, according to the Russian state news agency Tass. The penalty also includes a fine of 1.2 million rubles, about $11,500, the Tass report added.



The Lefortovo court in Moscow convicted Navalny, a prominent critic of the Kremlin, on fraud charges related to allegations that he stole from his Anti-Corruption Foundation.

Prosecutors previously said they were seeking a 13-year prison sentence.

However, Navalny will appeal the guilty verdict for fraud, according to his lawyer according to the report of the state news agency RIA.

RIA also noted that Navalny was found guilty of contempt of court. The Russian state news agency TASS reports the same guilty verdict.

Navalny is currently serving a two-and-a-half-year sentence in a detention center east of Moscow, after he was arrested upon his return to Russia in February 2021. It is a verdict he said was politically motivated.

Tuesday’s sentence was handed down in the Pokrov penal colony, at a visiting session of the Lefortovo court.

“Navalny committed fraud, that is, the theft of someone else’s property by deception,” Judge Margarita Kotova read in the verdict, Tass reported.

As the judge read the charges against him, Navalny, 45, looked gaunt. He was in the company of his lawyers, in a room full of prison security officials. He seemed unperturbed, flipping through court documents laid out on a table in front of him.

Navalny’s arrest after his poisoning

The opposition leader was arrested in February 2021 after his arrival in Moscow from Berlin, Germany. There he had spent several months recovering from Novichok nerve agent poisoning, an attack he attributes to Russian security services and Russian President Vladimir Putin himself.

In January, Russia added Navalny and his top aides to the federal register of “extremists and terrorists,” according to Russia’s Federal Service for Financial Supervision. His Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK) was also banned by Russian courts last year as an “extremist” organization.

While in prison, Navalny denounced the Russian invasion of Ukraine via social media, defending anti-war protests across the country as “the backbone of the anti-war and anti-death movement,” according to Reuters.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine

Following the Russian invasion of Ukraine nearly a month ago, thousands of people have been arrested for protesting against the war, including in Moscow and St. Petersburg.

The guilty verdict against Navalny comes amid a growing crackdown on political dissent in Russia.

Earlier this month, Putin signed into law a censorship bill that makes it impossible for news organizations to accurately report events in or from Russia.

The law, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists, makes it a crime to spread “false” information about the invasion of Ukraine, with a penalty of up to 15 years in prison for anyone convicted.

Last year, Navalny’s allies raised concerns about his health after he went on a week-long hunger strike demanding “proper medical care.” Something his team claims he couldn’t get at the Pokrov penal colony.

Days after ending his hunger strike in April, Navalny’s network of regional offices for his political movement was “officially dissolved,” according to his chief of staff, Leonid Volkov.