Alexia Laroche Joubert gets loose at Nikos Aliagas

This is the big return of Star Academy, after 14 years of absence, on TF1. The TV hook that made Jenifer, Nolwenn Leroy and the late Grégory Lemarchal famous will finally be entitled to a 10th season. And it’s also an opportunity for the production to play on the nostalgic fiber of the fans.

Also, this Saturday, in the portrait of the week of 50min inside, on TF1, it is Alexia Laroche-Joubert, former director of the establishment who confided in her beautiful years at the castle. For the occasion, Nikos Aliagas has indeed met “the one who marked the history of this show”, “one of the most talented television women of her generation”.

And before producing Koh Lanta, or Fort Boyard, this formidable businesswoman was the patroness of the Star Ac’, where she lived magical moments”. “The magic moments for me are those moments when I was in front of the show. And I become a spectator because all of a sudden, I was just in love. That is to say, I was with Kamel and I was having a blast”.

One evening remains special…

