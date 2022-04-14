Alexia Putellas outshines Lionel Messi with Barcelona record-breaking pastry tribute

Gerard Pique is not only an expert on the pitch, he is also able to play his luck for big money.

Gerard Pique has talents that go beyond scoring goals. When he has free time, the Catalan star decides to invest it in a hobby which, true to his entrepreneurial nature, leaves him with significant profits. We are talking about poker.

This is not the first time that the Spanish press has highlighted Gerard Pique’s taste for this game of betting and chance. Maybe you need to dig in for a few extra bucks to spend freely on your low-key vacation with Shakira.

In this sense, the Barcelona hero is ready to embark on the new edition of the European Poker Tour to be held at the prestigious Casino Barcelona from August 1 to 21. The footballer, for many years, has been a faithful competitor of the festival.

Indeed, in the 2019 edition, before the pandemic, the Catalan defender consolidated his second place in the one-day High Roller 25K category. His histrionic exploit allowed him to pocket more than 350 thousand euros.

Interestingly, in this tight game, Pique shared a table with La Roja star Arturo Vidal, who finished in fifth place and a prize money of 130 thousand euros. Without a doubt, footballers know how to risk their luck.

Gerard Pique and the millionaire investment in video games

We do not live by chance. Shakira’s husband therefore invests in safer businesses with high rates of return. A few hours ago, it was announced that the businessman was looking to become the next king of video games.

Pique reportedly spent 15 million euros on entertainment project “play to win” called “Goals”. It is a crypto-based football game that helps players create different interpretations of a football tournament.

With this acquisition, Pique increases his empire behind the field. He already has restaurants, owns a Super League team, backs tech campaigns and invests in millionaire assets. His retirement is more than assured.