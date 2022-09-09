Alexis Bledel, the remembered Rory of “Gilmore Girls” and Emmy winner for “The Handmaid’s Tale”, is retiring?

It is known that acting in very popular series or films has its positive side, such as the fact of securing the future in financial terms and, at the same time, becoming a celebrity. The impact, especially today, is immediate.

There are those who like these aspects, but also those who reject it for suffering sometimes excessive media exposure. In this second group appears Alexis Bledel, winner of an Emmy for her great work in “The Handmaid’s Tale”.

Beyond the fact that her character Emily Malek made her suffer a lot (she was able to say that “There were scenes that made me sick… like when Emily was being tortured”), even more she suffered the changes due to the repercussions of, as we said, “becoming famous”.

Also known for participating in the series “Gilmore Girls” (2000-20007), a suffocated Bledel decided to nip it in the bud and announced that he was leaving fiction.

“After much thought, I felt I had to walk away from The Handmaid’s Tale at this point,” said through Variety. In this way, it will be an absence of weight in the fifth season, available from September 18 through Paramount +.

Beyond not detailing the reasons for his departure (it was rumored that he had a fight with Elisabeth Moss), Bledel limited himself to adding as a sign that “I didn’t want to feel overwhelmed.”

In addition, aside from the third installment of the film “Sisterhood Of The Traveling Pants”, the 40-year-old actress has no other projects in sight. So everything seems to indicate that will retire from the industry at least temporarily.

On the other hand, as if to understand this decision, what he said about popularity serves to summarize his feeling of rejection: “When I became famous I noticed that people began to treat me differently and on a social level it changed my life, it affected me. Now I deal with it, I deal with it, but only because I don’t consider myself a celebrity.”

That idea was further reinforced when, upon divorcing her husband Vincent Kartheiser, all kinds of speculations about the reason for the separation came to light. Beyond the fact that neither wanted to talk about the breakup, Alexis proved once again what -inevitably- happens with fame: your photo will appear on the covers of the media.

Thus, the also actress of the film “Sin City” looks determined to get away from that place where she always felt uncomfortable. Only the protagonist herself knows if she will return and if she will, as she herself thought at first, not in front of the cameras but behind them.