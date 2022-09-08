Alexis Bledel’s Bad Moment: Why the Gilmore Girls Actress Wants to Get Away From the Industry

Alexis Bledel came to fame in her teens when Amy Sherman-Palladino cast her in the character of Rory Gilmore on his hit series Gilmore Girls that Had his revival on Netflix in 2016 with A Year in the Life . However, beyond the fact that he enjoyed the process of preparation and interpretation not only for the role of Rory but for those that would come later (Lena in the film A summer in pants Beth Dawes in drama Mad Men), she never felt entirely comfortable in Hollywood. A native of Texas and the daughter of an Argentine father, Alexis did not always want to be an actress.

Due to her great shyness, her mother Nanette encouraged her to participate in plays in a community theater and the constancy of stepping on stage regularly was what helped her overcome some obstacles, as well as her brief foray into the world of modeling. In 2000, the role of Rory arrived and she did not have time to process the maelstrom. It was already part of an undisputed success.

Gilmore Girls with Alexis Bledel and Lauren Graham

“I never imagined myself as an actress, if I have to be honest,” she declared on one occasion and added: “Actually, I always imagined myself being behind the camera.” According to what was reported by the IGN portal, Alexis stated on several occasions her desire to become a writer and a filmmaker, a desire that seems to persist to this day and that, in a way, allows her to continue in the industry but not in the spotlight, a place that makes her extremely uncomfortable. “I feel that if she chose those paths, she would be more faithful to my introverted personality,” she told the East Bay Times publication. “What happens to me sometimes is that I meet actors who are just as shy as I am and that comforts me, to think that I am not alone in this,” she said.

If you stop at her career, you won’t find too many productions as Alexis was always very selective. In fact, her two most successful characters accompanied her at different stages of her life. With Rory he went through his adolescence and transition to adult life, while Emily Malek, that memorable character in the series The Handmaid’s Tale why was awarded with the Emmy and for which she received three more nominations for the statuette, He stood by her side with indelible strength as she navigated motherhood.

Alexis Bledel in The Handmaid’s Tale Courtesy Paramount+ – Hulu

“Being playing a certain character is natural for me, I feel that it is a space that I can control, the same does not happen when I have to promote what I do,” said the actress, who revealed to be an “evasive” person when dealing with the press, even if this only means sticking to talking about his work. Bledel could never adapt to that edge of his profession. This year, the actress is going through a very hard time, a hinge moment. In the first instance, she decided to say goodbye to The Handmaid’s Tale. Later, It was announced that she was going to divorce her husband and father of her son, Vincent Kartheiser, whom she met while filming Mad Men.

Suddenly, everything that she prefers to avoid happened: the speculations, the versions about her personal life and her career, being the center of attention. Due, chose seclusion. “When I became famous I noticed that people began to treat me differently and on a social level it changed my life, she affected me. Now I deal with it, I deal with it, but only because I don’t consider myself a celebrity.” expressed the actress, who confessed that she sees the idea of ​​renovating houses as a way to connect with a passion that has always been latent: architecture.

“I like acting, but home renovation is a lot of fun,” he stated in 2015 in an interview with Nylon. “It’s something creative that I can control, while acting gets out of hand sometimes, then I need restoration to change the rhythm,” recognized. Therefore, when she feels that her work as an actress begins to weigh on her, she decides to walk away from the industry, as she is currently doing.

Elisabeth Moss is Offred and Alexis Bledel, Ofglen, two of the handmaidens, reproductive slaves in the Republic of Gilead that Atwood envisioned Hulu

In May of this year, the actress was surprised when she announced, through the publication Variety, that she had already was not going to be part of the Emmy-winning drama whose fifth season arrives on Paramount+ on September 18. “I will be eternally grateful to Bruce Miller for writing such truthful and resonant scenes for Emily, and to Hulu, MGM, the cast and crew for their support,” she said. Immediately, Versions emerged of a dispute with Elisabeth Moss, the protagonist of the dystopian fiction based on the work of Margaret Atwood, and that she was not satisfied with her intervention in the fifth installment of the series. Indeed, the character of Emily, one of the best in the drama, went from high to low, even when she had found a space to show off with very powerful subplots.

As is typical of her, she decided not to share the reasons for her departure, but we can infer, from her statements throughout the seasons, that Emily was a character that had a very high emotional cost. “There were scenes that made me sick… Like when Emily is tortured, that’s why I wanted to spend a limited time with that role, just a couple of times a month”, he told Deadline. According to the actress, she was able to overcome those moments of discomfort because the filming period was not so intense. “If I had to do what I did with another rhythm, the darkness would have challenged me, it helped me to be able to return home and leave that world to enter a reality totally distanced from Emily’s,” the actress expanded.

Alexis Bledel won an Emmy for her role as Emily in the Bruce Miller drama File, Archive

Although leaving fiction was difficult for her, it was also a relief. “I didn’t want to feel overwhelmed,” she noted. This is not the first time Alexis has distanced herself from acting. Since I’m not that famous, I can do it. he acknowledged, knowing his limits. During the filming of Gilmore Girls he also took time off to focus on other projects. “I only act when I find something that I’m passionate about because if not, I don’t leave my house, I want to love what I do, be motivated”, he told ET Online. That posture explains the stage in which he is currently, although with an addition that put her back in the eye of the storm: her divorce.

Vincent Kartheiser and Alexis Bledel divorced this year after eight years together Jeff Kravitz – FilmMagic, Inc.

We see the actress’s desire to go unnoticed in how she always dealt with her personal life: without speaking to the press. Although she was shown with her now ex-husband in different red carpet, Her marriage in June 2014 was a surprise, as was the birth of her son the following year, which the actress managed to hide throughout 2015.

After the rumors aroused in relation to his departure from The Handmaid’s Tale, The announcement of their divorce came after 8 years of relationship, news that also sparked a wave of rumors. On this topic, however, none of the actors spoke. Kartheiser filed for divorce from Bledel on August 10. and both refused to give statements to the press. “If I open that door with the world, then feelings that I don’t like are going to come in. Love is magical, spiritual, it doesn’t feel right to flaunt it,” Kartheiser told Vulture.