Alexis is the target of criticism in Italy: “He is the man who blocks Inter’s market”

Alexis Sánchez still hasn’t resolved his future. The Chilean striker rejected the compensation offered by Inter Milan and in Italy they assure that the Boy Wonder became an obstacle for the neroazurro market.

The prestigious Italian medium Corriere della Sera published an article titled “Alexis Sánchez: Inter, the salary, Dybala, Julia Roberts, the 8 million plane. Who is the man blocking the Nerazzurri market?

There, he made an extensive review of the chapters that have marked the life of the Boy Wonder. In the post, moreover, Alexis’s refusal to leave Inter and the attitude that complicates the team’s executive director, Giuseppe Marotta, was detailed.

“The 33-year-old Chilean has always hit the mark not only with his goals but also with his strong personality. The same as today, with a one-year contract and a salary of 7 million per year, pushes him to reject any destination that is not top ”said the aforementioned medium.

“This puts Marotta’s operations on hold (and perhaps also the arrival of Dybala)”Corrie added.

Furthermore, he warned that “It seems clear that Inter, to get out of the impasse, will be forced to grant him compensation (we are talking about 4 million at least)”.