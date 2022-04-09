Alexis Sánchez and Arturo Vidal in shock: Eduardo Vargas shakes Chile with this sudden change

The Chilean striker surprised everyone in Chile and at Atlético Mineiro in Brazil

Chilean striker Eduardo Vargas is not only a fundamental piece in the Chilean National Team led by Martín Lasarte, but also in his clubs. At Atlético Mineiro, although he is not the starter, he is a useful element in the team led by Argentine Antonio ‘Turco’ Mohamed.

Although Vargas has not worn the Atlético Mineiro shirt since before leaving with the Chilean National Team for the last two South American qualifying dates, the Brazilian team has just won their visit to Deportes Tolima on the first day of the Copa Libertadores 2022.

Having been with the Brazilian team since the end of 2020, Vargas has scored more than a dozen goals and participated in titles that the Mineiro team has won in recent months.

However, the Chilean striker is a player who is not only capable of surprising on the pitch but also off it. And this happened not only among his teammates but also among the Chilean fans according to the last publication made by the player.

In the most recent Mineiro training, Vargas uploaded a photo in which he can be seen with a new hairstyle, the player made a heart on the side of his head and caused a furor among his teammates and social networks.

Eduardo Vargas is one of the players of the so-called recent golden age of Chilean football, and after his elimination again from a World Cup, it is very unlikely that he will be a figure again in the face of the 2026 World Cup qualifier.