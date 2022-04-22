Alexis Vega and Raúl Gudiño leave the Flock, they will not renew their contract

The Chivas Rayadas from Guadalajara they would be saying goodbye to two of their main assets, because the rojiblanco goalkeeper, Raul Gudinoapart from the forward Alexis Vegathey would leave the Guadalajara team freely in the month of December, without leaving a single peso for their departure, since both players did not reach an agreement to renew their contracts with the Herd.

Gudiño ends his contract in winter and could still leave dividends for Guadalajara, only if he is sold to a team during the transfer market this summer in the MX League or it could even go out to the MLS until before the month of May, since in the United States movements can still be made in terms of hiring.

According to the report of the Mediotiempo portal, Gudiño and his agents would have knocked down the negotiations for his renewal with the rojiblanca board and from June, the goalkeeper could seek a new contract with another team to arrive in winter as a free agent.

Why did you break off negotiations?

The source points out that the goalkeeper felt dissatisfied with how he has been treated in recent weeks within the team, assuring that the loss of ownership against Jiménez was due to a punishment for not renewing under the terms of the board.

The goalkeeper had already accepted that his intention was to renew with Chivas, revealing that there were also other teams closely following his case, as they were waiting for his decision.

Gudiño would have options in Liga MX, MLS and even in European soccer.

On the other hand, the Récord journalist, Luis Castillo, assures that Alexis Vega will not renew his contract either and the talks with Guadalajara would be ‘broken’ by the footballer’s agents, who would aim to play in Europe, although he would also have the option to get to Rayados del Monterrey.

