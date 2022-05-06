Alexis Vega became the highest paid player in Chivas history

With his renewal, Alexis Vega will receive almost five million dollars between now and 2024, the date on which his new relationship with Chivas expires

Alexis Vega With his contract renewal he became the highest paid player in the history of Chivas. Without a doubt, the attacker is the one who will receive the best salary in the staff of the Sacred Flock.

Sources assure ESPN what alexis makeover It will leave him profits between now and 2024 of about 100 million pesos, that is, almost 5 million dollars, which catapults him as the element with the highest payment in the team, since there is none that reaches that figure.

They assure this site that Vega Earned approximately 10 million pesos a year before the renewal, however, with the new firm, insiders assert that alexis almost tripled the salary. These sources indicate that Vega In 2022, he will pocket about 32 million pesos, in 2023 it will be 37 million pesos and the semester from January to June 2024 will accumulate 21 million pesos, money that undoubtedly marks a before and after for figures from the Guadalajara team.

Now, the issue is that tying up the attacker for more seasons does not mean that he necessarily complies, because if any team is encouraged to hire alexis His contract has an immediate exit clause if a European club seeks his services or if Mexico is encouraged to pay the cost of his letter. Chivas will take a slice of that money, a situation that would not materialize if alexis He will let his agreement expire in December 2022.

Chivas tied their most important player in recent years with a millionaire extension ESPN

That is, both parties win in the negotiation, Chivas in the event that an offer is made and alexis He will get a good amount of dollars if he stays in the rojiblanco team, which is in urgent need of figures of his stature that make the fans dream of fighting for a league title that they have longed for.

Amaury Vergara, owner of the team, became the main protagonist to finalize the renewal of Alexis VegaWell, for several months this issue was kept on hold as there was no progress between the two parties, but it was the team’s top manager who ended up accepting the terms requested by the footballer.

Here it was anticipated that Alexis Vega Y Raul Gudino They were the strong cards that the directive, headed by Ricardo Peláez, had to negotiate. In the case of the second he was unlucky and will become the first casualty of the Guadalajara for the next season, since his wish is to leave and have minutes in another team.