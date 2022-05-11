Alexis Vega: Being an idol in Chivas? With titles, not just winning Clásicos

John Manuel Figueroa

Since his arrival in Chivas, the Classic Tapatio It has been a good memory for Alexis Vegawho in the search to be an idol in the club and leave an unforgettable mark considered that it is time to win titlesbecause it is where the figures are forged.

Vega is the element to follow Guadalajaraand now he is also the recently renewed player by signing until 2024 with the Guadalajara institution.

“They are parties that dress, all the youth players and those of us who belong to this institution we want to play themI know what doing good games in the Clásicospeople may love you a little more, but I feel that those games are not enough, winning them or scoring goals, to be an idol in Chivas and remain in the history of Chivas you have to lift trophies”, he assured forcefully.

“That’s what I’m thinking, raising the 13 together with my teammatesI’ll try to play a good game, my teammates have helped me a lot and I’m happy, to make a difference and impress people, you need trophies”.

The Gru He arrived in 2019 and since then he has stayed away from the title fight, he only reached one Semifinal in 2020 that he lost to the Lion.

Vegawho already made a hat-trick in a Clásico Tapatío, knows the importance of this series before Atlas.

“These are special matches, matches that from the moment you arrive they tell you that you must win, it is something very important that has marked me. When I arrived, I had six games without a goal and In the Clásico I scored my first goal, my first brace and my first hat-trickIt marked me a lot”, he recalled.

“take it responsiblyIt’s an important game and we have to get the three points, which is the most valuable thing”.

The attacker lives his best moment on the court and this has to do with the fact that the injuries have spared him, that’s why expect to be 100 percent in the quarterfinals.

“Very motivated to be back in the LiguillaI had never touched with Chivas playing one without having an injury, that reduced me a bit, but now I’m in perfect condition, I’ve been working in the best way, “he added.

“I have that in mind, I always want to score a goal against Atlas, against Americato everyone in general, it would be very important to continue scoring goals and take the next step, which is what we are looking for in this Liguilla”.

Pending accounts

About him Classic Tapatioon 10 Chivas he has a rematch out there and more for the last confrontation in which the red and black, Julian Quinones They celebrated the tie.

“Yes, without a doubt, always. we are going to have pending accounts with Atlas. They are the Clásicos that are lived totally different from a normal match, That little thorn remains from the last Clásico in which he celebrated it for usbut it’s part of, it’s football, that’s how the Clásicos are lived”, he said.

“What better than to be able to face the current championgive a blow of authority and that there is a new champion in the Mexican League”.

How many goals does Alexis Vega have in Chivas?

The herd forward celebrated his renewal with the club in the match against Pumas by scoring his 19th goal with Guadalajara since his arrival in Clausura 2019. He has also provided 18 assists and has indirectly participated in another 16 goals.