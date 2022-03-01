Alexis Vega called referee Fernando Hernández a ‘son of a bitch’

Midtime Editorial

For Chivas it will be very difficult to win an appeal to withdraw the punishment towards Alexis Vegawho fHe was sanctioned with a two-match suspension by the Disciplinary Commission after consulting the arbitration certificate of the match between Chivas and Puebla held at the Akron Stadium.

This afternoon the Disciplinary report was released where it appears Alexis Vega with two penalty games. In addition, in the last few hours the arguments given by the referee Fernando Hernandez to expel the rojiblanco striker in a duel that Chivas ended up losing 2-3.

According to the referee’s report to the Commission, the Mexican striker he said “asshole” and “son of a bitch” to the central judge when he did not like the arbitration decisions in the match between El Rebaño and La Franja on Matchday 7. Due to these insults, the gunner was severely punished and it seems difficult for the rojiblanco team to win the appeal.

Chivas vs. Puebla referee’s report on the expulsion of Alexis Vega “HE ADDRESSED ME, SAYING TO ME, SON OF A BITCH, YOU’RE A PENDEJO ON REPEATED OCCASIONS.”

At Match referee reportwhich is open to the public, it is established that Alexis Vega He was expelled with a direct red card at minute 67 for reason 6 of the regulations, which he indicates was due to “use offensive, insulting or humiliating language and/or gestures”.

a couple of days ago, Ricardo Pelaezsports president of Guadalajarapointed out that the arbitration had been very strict against the team from Guadalajara due to some markings in previous matches such as a penalty not sanctioned against León.