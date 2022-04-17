Alexis Vega, expelled for grabbing Ignacio Rivero by the neck | VIDEO

Midtime Editorial

A dramatic end was experienced in the meeting between Blue Cross Y Chivas after Alexis Vega was expelled from the match corresponding to Day 14 of the Clausura 2022 tournament of the MX League.

And it is that the footballer of Guadalajara saw the red card after violently grabbing the neck of Ignatius Riveromidfielder of Machineafter a tough tackle close to midfield.

Although the action did not seem to happen to majors, Vega He immediately got up and went over Rivero taking it by the throat, so players of Blue Cross They came to their partner’s defense.

​Immediately there was an outbreak of anger with members of both squads, so the whistle Jorge Antonio Perez Duran determined to expel Alexis Vega, leaving the Flock with ten men on the court Aztec stadium.

It is worth remembering that between Vega Y Rivero there is a story with a bad memory for the Chivasbecause in a friendly match between the Mexican National Team U-24who was preparing for the 2020 Tokyo OlympicsY Blue Crossthe Uruguayan injured the attacker with a sweep.

This was the second expulsion so far in the tournament for Alexis Vegawho had already seen the red card in the defeat against Puebla on Date 7 of the contest.

Vega will not be able to play on Day 15 when the Chivas welcome to Akron Stadium Xolos from Tijuana.

