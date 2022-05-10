Alexis Vega is ’emboldened’ after eliminating Pumas in Repechage

The Chivas Rayadas from Guadalajara they sentenced his pass to the Quarterfinals of the Clausura 2022 of Liga MX by mercilessly beating the UNAM Cougars in the series of Repechage, basting his fifth consecutive victory with Richard Chain on the bench, highlighting the performance of his ‘renewed’ striker, Alexis Vega, who scored again for the rojiblancos.

the goal of alexis at 89 was the finishing touch for the UNAM Pumas and a warning signal for their next rival: the Atlas Red and Blacka ‘frequent customer’ for the chiverío striker, since he has scored 4 goals for the Foxes in 7 games with the Flock, including a hatrick for which he is still remembered by both fans.

Also read: Chivas: Marzhe Ponce beats it like a blender in a hot video

At the end of the game, Vega showed his emotion and sent a message to the Chiva Nation, assuring that he is grateful to them, one of the great reasons why he signed his renewal with the Guadalajara.

“I am totally grateful, it was also because of them that I stayed (fans), I signed without any fear and well, I am in the best team in Mexico”, stressed the Rojiblanco.

Regarding the Clásico Tapatío, Alexis commented that they will always find it motivating to face this type of match, even more so at the start of the Fiesta Grande del Futbol Mexicano.

“What better way to throw the current Champion, to be able to play a good game and, God willing and with the work of all of us, to be able to beat the Atlas”, highlighted Vega.

Also read:Club América vs Chivas; the Clásico could be played in Semis or Final